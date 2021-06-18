checkAd

Public Storage Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Depositary Shares Representing Interests in its 4.95% Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series D

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.06.2021, 22:05  |  10   |   |   

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today that it is calling for redemption all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in its 4.95% Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series D (NYSE:PSAPrD) on July 20, 2021 at $25 per depositary share plus accrued dividends from July 1, 2021 through the date of redemption. The aggregate redemption amount, before payment of accrued dividends, to be paid to all holders of the depositary shares is $325,000,000.

Company Information

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2021, we had: (i) interests in 2,563 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 176 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self-Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 243 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the “Shurgard” brand, and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2021. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

Additional information about Public Storage is available on the Company’s website at PublicStorage.com.

Public Storage Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Public Storage Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Depositary Shares Representing Interests in its 4.95% Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series D Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today that it is calling for redemption all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in its 4.95% Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series D (NYSE:PSAPrD) on July 20, 2021 at $25 per depositary share plus …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Local Bounti, Disruptive AgTech Company Redefining the Future of Farming, to Go Public in $1.1B ...
Eisai and Bristol Myers Squibb Enter Into Global Strategic Collaboration for Eisai’s MORAb-202 ...
CAI International, Inc. Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Mitsubishi HC Capital ...
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Washington Prime Group Inc. Investors with ...
Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed ...
Julie Caperton Named Head of Wells Fargo Private Bank for Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment ...
Ferrari Selects AWS as its Official Cloud Provider to Power Innovation on the Road and Track
Xos Highlights How its Flex Manufacturing Strategy is More Cost and Time Efficient
Hilton Doubles Down on Las Vegas Growth with Rapidly Expanding Portfolio and Grand Return to the ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.06.21
Public Storage Announces Pricing of 4.000% Cumulative Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest, Series P
04.06.21
Public Storage Virtual Presentation at Nareit REITweek 2021 to be Webcast
27.05.21
Public Storage Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Depositary Shares Representing Interests in its 5.125% Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series C