IMV Announces Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Voting Results
IMV Inc. (“IMV” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IMV; TSX: IMV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 18, 2021 (the “Meeting”).
Based on the votes received, all resolutions were accepted including the election of directors, for whom details of the votes are as follows:
|
Name of nominee
|
Votes cast
|
% of votes
|
Votes Withheld
|
% of votes Withheld
|
Andrew Sheldon
|
24,451,349
|
61.96
|
15,009,890
|
38.04
|
Michael Bailey
|
29,789,424
|
75.49
|
9,671,815
|
24.51
|
Julia P. Gregory
|
24,554,616
|
62.22
|
14,906,623
|
37.78
|
Michael Kalos
|
30,132,947
|
76.36
|
9,328,292
|
23.64
|
Kyle Kuvalanka
|
30,250,215
|
76.66
|
9,211,024
|
23.34
|
Frederic Ors
|
28,102,101
|
71.21
|
11,359,138
|
28.79
|
Shermaine Tilley
|
29,686,216
|
75.23
|
9,775,023
|
24.77
|
Markus Warmuth
|
30,062,960
|
76.18
|
9,398,279
|
23.82
Shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as independent auditor for the Company for the ensuing year and that the board of directors of the Company be authorized to fix its remuneration.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare