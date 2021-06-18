checkAd

IMV Announces Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Voting Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.06.2021, 22:05  |  15   |   |   

IMV Inc. (“IMV” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IMV; TSX: IMV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 18, 2021 (the “Meeting”).

Based on the votes received, all resolutions were accepted including the election of directors, for whom details of the votes are as follows:

Name of nominee

Votes cast
FOR

% of votes
cast FOR

Votes Withheld

% of votes Withheld

Andrew Sheldon

24,451,349

61.96

15,009,890

38.04

Michael Bailey

29,789,424

75.49

9,671,815

24.51

Julia P. Gregory

24,554,616

62.22

14,906,623

37.78

Michael Kalos

30,132,947

76.36

9,328,292

23.64

Kyle Kuvalanka

30,250,215

76.66

9,211,024

23.34

Frederic Ors

28,102,101

71.21

11,359,138

28.79

Shermaine Tilley

29,686,216

75.23

9,775,023

24.77

Markus Warmuth

30,062,960

76.18

9,398,279

23.82

Shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as independent auditor for the Company for the ensuing year and that the board of directors of the Company be authorized to fix its remuneration.

Seite 1 von 3
IMV Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IMV Announces Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Voting Results IMV Inc. (“IMV” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IMV; TSX: IMV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 18, 2021 (the “Meeting”). Based on the votes …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Local Bounti, Disruptive AgTech Company Redefining the Future of Farming, to Go Public in $1.1B ...
Eisai and Bristol Myers Squibb Enter Into Global Strategic Collaboration for Eisai’s MORAb-202 ...
CAI International, Inc. Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Mitsubishi HC Capital ...
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Washington Prime Group Inc. Investors with ...
Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed ...
Julie Caperton Named Head of Wells Fargo Private Bank for Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment ...
Ferrari Selects AWS as its Official Cloud Provider to Power Innovation on the Road and Track
Xos Highlights How its Flex Manufacturing Strategy is More Cost and Time Efficient
Hilton Doubles Down on Las Vegas Growth with Rapidly Expanding Portfolio and Grand Return to the ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
IMV Announces Appointment of Jeremy R. Graff, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer And Addition of Clinical Advisor
08.06.21
Independent Proxy Advisory Firms Recommend IMV Shareholders Vote for All Director Nominees at the Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting