Baudax Bio Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders to Vote on Proposed Increase in Number of Authorized Shares of Common Stock

MALVERN, Pa., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products for acute care settings, today announced that it has scheduled a Special Meeting of shareholders to approve its proposed increase of the number of authorized shares of common stock from 100 million shares to 190 million shares for Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The proposal to increase the Company’s authorized shares of capital stock is set forth in its Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 14, 2021.



Leading independent proxy advisory firms Glass Lewis & Co. and Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc. have both recommended that Baudax Bio shareholders vote “for” the proposed additional authorized shares. The Special Meeting will be held virtually at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BXRX2021.