RPM International Inc. Appoints American Stock Transfer & Trust as Transfer Agent

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) announced today that it has appointed American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC (“AST”) as RPM’s new stock transfer agent and registrar of RPM’s common stock, effective immediately. AST was originally founded as a transfer agent in 1971.

Stockholders do not need to take any action at this time related to RPM’s appointment of AST as its new transfer agent. Stockholders may contact AST as follows: