checkAd

RPM International Inc. Appoints American Stock Transfer & Trust As Transfer Agent

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.06.2021, 22:15  |  17   |   |   

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) announced today that it has appointed American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC (“AST”) as RPM’s new stock transfer agent and registrar of RPM’s common stock, effective immediately. AST was originally founded as a transfer agent in 1971.

Stockholders do not need to take any action at this time related to RPM’s appointment of AST as its new transfer agent. Stockholders may contact AST as follows:

AST
6201 15th Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11219

Telephone: 800-988-5238
Telephone: 718-921-8124
Email: help@astfinancial.com
Website: www.astfinancial.com

About RPM

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio with hundreds of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, Day-Glo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM’s brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 14,600 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.

For more information, contact Russell L. Gordon, vice president and chief financial officer, at 330-273-5090 or rgordon@rpminc.com.

RPM International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RPM International Inc. Appoints American Stock Transfer & Trust As Transfer Agent RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) announced today that it has appointed American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC (“AST”) as RPM’s new stock transfer agent and registrar of RPM’s common stock, effective immediately. AST was originally founded as …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Local Bounti, Disruptive AgTech Company Redefining the Future of Farming, to Go Public in $1.1B ...
Eisai and Bristol Myers Squibb Enter Into Global Strategic Collaboration for Eisai’s MORAb-202 ...
CAI International, Inc. Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Mitsubishi HC Capital ...
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Washington Prime Group Inc. Investors with ...
FAA Selects Palantir for Aircraft Certification Safety Monitoring Solution
Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed ...
Julie Caperton Named Head of Wells Fargo Private Bank for Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment ...
Ferrari Selects AWS as its Official Cloud Provider to Power Innovation on the Road and Track
Xos Highlights How its Flex Manufacturing Strategy is More Cost and Time Efficient
Hilton Doubles Down on Las Vegas Growth with Rapidly Expanding Portfolio and Grand Return to the ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:15 Uhr
RPM International Inc. Appoints American Stock Transfer & Trust as Transfer Agent
07.06.21
High-Performance Coatings Manufacturer Joins RPM Family of Products
02.06.21
RPM Makes 2021 Fortune 500