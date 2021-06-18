checkAd

BeiGene Announces China NMPA Approval of BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) for the Treatment of Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative medicines worldwide, today announced that BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) has received conditional approval from the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the treatment of adult patients with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM) who have received at least one prior therapy. The supplemental new drug application was previously granted priority review by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the NMPA in October 2020.

“With NMPA approval for BRUKINSA, our next generation BTK inhibitor, we are proud to be able to offer patients, their families, and physicians a new option for treating WM, an incurable disease that can cause significant morbidities,” said Xiaobin Wu, Ph.D., General Manager of China and President of BeiGene. “This marks BRUKINSA’s third approval for the treatment of B-cell malignancies in China, and we believe it may serve an important role in addressing unmet needs for patients with blood cancers around the world.”

“WM often impacts older adults, and tolerability is a particular concern for these patients as longer duration of treatment has the potential to improve outcomes,” said Lugui Qiu, M.D., Professor, Blood Diseases Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College, and a clinical trial leading principal investigator of BRUKINSA. “As shown in the trial, patients in China will now have access to an innovative treatment that offers cardiovascular safety advantages and deep and durable responses.”

“BRUKINSA was specifically designed by BeiGene scientists to limit off-target effects seen with first-generation BTK inhibitors and we have built a broad clinical development program to assess clinical benefit, including the head-to-head ASPEN trial,” said Jane Huang, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Hematology, BeiGene. “We are grateful to all of the patients and clinicians who participated in the trial and hope to increase access for additional people impacted by WM and other hematologic malignancies as we advance global registration for BRUKINSA.”

The conditional approval granted by the NMPA was based on findings from a single-arm pivotal Phase 2 trial (NCT03332173) in China evaluating the safety and efficacy of BRUKINSA in patients with WM who have received at least one prior therapy. With a median study follow-up time of 14.9 months, the primary endpoint of major response rate (MRR) as assessed by independent review committee (IRC) was 72.1% (95% CI: 56.3, 84.7); MRR is defined as the combined rate of complete responses, very good partial responses, and partial responses. The adverse reaction profile was generally consistent with previous findings.

