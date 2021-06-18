Permianville Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Operational Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE: PVL) (the “Trust”) today announced the net profits interest calculation for June 2021. The net profits interest calculation represents reported oil production for the month of March 2021 and reported natural gas production during February 2021. The calculation includes accrued costs incurred in April 2021.

This month, excluding prior net profits interest shortfalls, income from the distributable net profits interest would have been approximately $0.6 million. As a result of the cumulative outstanding net profits shortfall of approximately $0.5 million and prior administrative advances to the Trust of $0.7 million, however, no distribution will be paid to the Trust’s unitholders of record on June 30, 2021 in July 2021. Distributions to the Trust will resume once the administrative advances, which now total approximately $0.6 million, have been repaid to COERT Holdings 1 LLC (the “Sponsor”).