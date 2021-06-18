checkAd

HempFusion Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.06.2021, 22:15  |  27   |   |   

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness Company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, announces that it has promoted Maria Leal, the Company’s Vice President and Controller, to Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Leal holds a CPA and an MBA and has a strong track record in financial management having served in various senior financial accounting positions during her more than 20-year career. Ms. Leal has been with HempFusion since July 2019 and has been instrumental in all financial reporting aspects for the Company.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Bruce Valentine for his service to HempFusion and wish him well in all future endeavors. Mr. Valentine stepped down as Chief Financial Officer effective June 16, 2021, due to the unexpected passing of his mother and the resulting duties that have arisen.

“On behalf of the Company and the employees of HempFusion, we send our deepest condolences to Bruce and his family for their loss,” commented Jason Mitchell, N.D., Chief Executive Officer of HempFusion. “I would like to thank Bruce for his contributions to the Company. The Board has begun a process to appoint a successor to Mr. Valentine and a further announcement will be made in due course. In the meantime, the Board has full confidence that Ms. Leal will succeed in shepherding HempFusion’s finance and accounting functions. She has been an integral part of the development and implementation of the financial planning and accounting functions over the past several years.”

ABOUT HEMPFUSION

HempFusion is a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition. HempFusion distributes its family of brands, including HempFusion, Probulin Probiotics, Biome Research, and HF Labs, to approximately 4,000 retail locations across all 50 states of the United States and select international locations. Built on a foundation of regulatory compliance and human safety, HempFusion’s diverse product portfolio comprises 48 SKUs including tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug Listed Over-The-Counter (OTC) Topicals, Doctor/Practitioner Lines and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion has an additional 30 products under development. HempFusion is a board member of the US Hemp Roundtable, and HempFusion’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, is one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States, according to SPINs reported data. HempFusion’s CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex and are available in-store or by visiting HempFusion online at www.hempfusion.com or www.probulin.com.

Follow HempFusion on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and Probulin on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

HempFusion Wellness Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HempFusion Announces New Chief Financial Officer HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness Company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, announces that it has promoted Maria Leal, the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Local Bounti, Disruptive AgTech Company Redefining the Future of Farming, to Go Public in $1.1B ...
Eisai and Bristol Myers Squibb Enter Into Global Strategic Collaboration for Eisai’s MORAb-202 ...
CAI International, Inc. Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Mitsubishi HC Capital ...
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Washington Prime Group Inc. Investors with ...
FAA Selects Palantir for Aircraft Certification Safety Monitoring Solution
Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed ...
Julie Caperton Named Head of Wells Fargo Private Bank for Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment ...
Ferrari Selects AWS as its Official Cloud Provider to Power Innovation on the Road and Track
Xos Highlights How its Flex Manufacturing Strategy is More Cost and Time Efficient
Hilton Doubles Down on Las Vegas Growth with Rapidly Expanding Portfolio and Grand Return to the ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.21
HempFusion Launches Probulin Probiotics in Ireland’s Top Retailer
03.06.21
HempFusion Launches Private Label Business Division, Awarded 10 SKU Private Label Deal with Leading National Retailer
27.05.21
HempFusion CBD and Probulin Probiotics Partner with Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist and Five-Time World Champion, Kaillie Humphries
25.05.21
HempFusion Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Leading CBD Brand Sagely Naturals
21.05.21
HempFusion Commends the Proposed Hemp Access and Consumer Safety Act