Crown Castle Extends Maturity of Existing Credit Facility and Incorporates Sustainability Targets

HOUSTON, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that it has amended its Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ("Credit Facility"), consisting of a $5.0 billion Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility and a $1.2 billion Senior Unsecured Term Loan A Facility. The amendment extends the maturity of the Credit Facility to June 2026 and incorporates specified annual sustainability targets. The Credit Facility pricing is subject to adjustment based on Crown Castle's performance against those targets.



"We appreciate the continued support from our strategic lending partners and are excited to add targets to our Credit Facility that reflect our efforts to reduce our net emissions," stated Jay Brown, Crown Castle's Chief Executive Officer. "Our business model is built on the concept that sharing a single asset among multiple users creates long-term shareholder value and is a sustainable means of meeting the growing demand for connectivity. Incorporating sustainability targets into our Credit Facility furthers our commitment to build upon the strong foundation our business model provides."