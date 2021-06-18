checkAd

Crown Castle Extends Maturity of Existing Credit Facility and Incorporates Sustainability Targets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.06.2021, 22:15  |  30   |   |   

HOUSTON, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that it has amended its Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ("Credit Facility"), consisting of a $5.0 billion Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility and a $1.2 billion Senior Unsecured Term Loan A Facility. The amendment extends the maturity of the Credit Facility to June 2026 and incorporates specified annual sustainability targets. The Credit Facility pricing is subject to adjustment based on Crown Castle's performance against those targets.

"We appreciate the continued support from our strategic lending partners and are excited to add targets to our Credit Facility that reflect our efforts to reduce our net emissions," stated Jay Brown, Crown Castle's Chief Executive Officer. "Our business model is built on the concept that sharing a single asset among multiple users creates long-term shareholder value and is a sustainable means of meeting the growing demand for connectivity. Incorporating sustainability targets into our Credit Facility furthers our commitment to build upon the strong foundation our business model provides."

CAUTIONARY LANGUAGE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on Crown Castle management's current expectations. Such statements include plans, projections and estimates regarding the reduction to our net emissions and benefits of our business model. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including prevailing market conditions and other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. More information about potential risk factors that could affect Crown Castle and its results is included in Crown Castle's filings with the SEC. The term "including," and any variation thereof, means "including, without limitation."

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

CONTACTS
Dan Schlanger, CFO
Ben Lowe, VP & Treasurer
Crown Castle International Corp.
713-570-3050





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Crown Castle Extends Maturity of Existing Credit Facility and Incorporates Sustainability Targets HOUSTON, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that it has amended its Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ("Credit Facility"), consisting of a $5.0 billion Senior Unsecured …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Nevada Exploration Closes Oversubscribed $4.75M Financing
NB Private Equity: May Monthly NAV Estimate & Q1 2021 Report
Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
Cedarmont Capital Announces Proposed Qualifying Transaction
Arrival Announces Redemption of Warrants
Orphazyme provides regulatory update from FDA on arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus