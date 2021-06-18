checkAd

Alaska Power & Telephone Initiates Marine Route Survey for SEALink Submarine Cable Project

AP&T Wireless (APTW), a subsidiary of Alaska Power & Telephone, has initiated a marine route survey for the SEALink submarine fiber optic cable project. TerraSond – an Alaska-based company with an Alaskan crew – will be using a 105’ vessel outfitted with advanced geophysical and hydrographic survey equipment to study the seafloor in advance of developing a final submarine cable route and design. The vessel, named the Qualifier 105, will spend approximately 20 days surveying seafloor areas between Coffman Cove and south Mitkoff Island, and Petersburg and Juneau. APTW will use data resulting from the survey, expected in August 2021, to select a submarine cable route that minimizes impacts and conflicts, and avoids features that could pose future risks to the cable.

SEALink Submarine Fiber Optic Map

The SEALink project will create a 214-mile submarine fiber optic cable from Prince of Wales Island to Juneau, with an overland crossing on Mitkof Island through the community of Petersburg. The project also involves terrestrial network build-outs in the communities of Coffman Cove and Kasaan, which currently lack broadband service. To minimize project impacts, APTW is constructing terrestrial features on existing utility poles and within existing ROW wherever feasible.

“In a remote state like Alaska, the need for broadband is far reaching. It is critical to connect communities, supporting telemedicine and tele-education, and so much more,” said Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski. “The SEALink project is an exciting venture that will bring a much needed boost to communities in Southeast Alaska. I’m happy to see the broad support for this project—made possible through public and private partnerships—and look forward to following its progress to ultimate completion.”

The SEALink project will help fortify long-term economic and community stability on Prince of Wales Island, where legacy industries such as timber and mining have been in decline.

“Gaining access to high-speed internet connectivity can be life-changing, especially for residents in rural Alaska where communication resources and infrastructure are most scarce,” said Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan. “The initiation of this marine route survey is welcome news and a great step forward to this critical project, which will result in installing fiber-optic cable, connecting Southeast communities, and meeting the urgent need for accessible high-speed internet throughout the region.”

