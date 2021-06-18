Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation Announces Transfer of Listing to Nasdaq in Connection With Its Proposed Business Combination With EVgo

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: CLII) (“CLII”) announced today that it intends to voluntarily transfer the listing of its shares of Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value per share (“Class A common stock”) and its warrants to The Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”) from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) following the completion of its previously announced business combination (the “business combination”) with EVgo Services, LLC, (“EVgo”), which is expected to close on or around July 1, 2021, pending approval by stockholders of CLII at its special meeting for stockholders on June 29, 2021. In connection with the closing of the business combination, CLII will change its corporate name to “EVgo Inc.” CLII expects its Class A common stock and warrants to commence trading on Nasdaq the day after the closing of the business combination under the symbols “EVGO” and “EVGOW,” respectively. The Class A common stock and warrants will continue to trade on the NYSE until the transfer to Nasdaq is complete.

The decision to list on Nasdaq was made in connection with the business combination and enables the post-combination company to be listed alongside similar companies that are also listed on Nasdaq. At the closing of the business combination, CLII will also delist its units, Class A common stock and warrants from the NYSE. The Nasdaq listing of the Class A common stock and warrants and the NYSE delisting of the units are subject to the closing of the business combination and the fulfillment of all Nasdaq listing requirements.