Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation Announces Transfer of Listing to Nasdaq in Connection With Its Proposed Business Combination With EVgo
Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: CLII) (“CLII”) announced today that it intends to voluntarily transfer the listing of its shares of Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value per share (“Class A common stock”) and its warrants to The Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”) from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) following the completion of its previously announced business combination (the “business combination”) with EVgo Services, LLC, (“EVgo”), which is expected to close on or around July 1, 2021, pending approval by stockholders of CLII at its special meeting for stockholders on June 29, 2021. In connection with the closing of the business combination, CLII will change its corporate name to “EVgo Inc.” CLII expects its Class A common stock and warrants to commence trading on Nasdaq the day after the closing of the business combination under the symbols “EVGO” and “EVGOW,” respectively. The Class A common stock and warrants will continue to trade on the NYSE until the transfer to Nasdaq is complete.
The decision to list on Nasdaq was made in connection with the business combination and enables the post-combination company to be listed alongside similar companies that are also listed on Nasdaq. At the closing of the business combination, CLII will also delist its units, Class A common stock and warrants from the NYSE. The Nasdaq listing of the Class A common stock and warrants and the NYSE delisting of the units are subject to the closing of the business combination and the fulfillment of all Nasdaq listing requirements.
About EVgo
EVgo is the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, and the first to be powered by 100% renewable energy. With more than 800 fast charging locations, EVgo’s charging network serves over 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states, owns and operates the most public fast charging locations in the US. and serves more than 250,000 customers. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for drivers across the U.S. to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet. EVgo’s parent company is LS Power, a New York-headquartered development, investment and operating company focused on leading edge solutions for the North American power and energy infrastructure sector. On January 22, 2021, EVgo announced that it entered into a definitive business combination agreement with CLII (NYSE: CLII). For more information visit evgo.com and lspower.com.
