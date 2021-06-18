AEye to Now Host Virtual Investor Day on July 16, 2021

AEye previously announced a merger with CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (Nasdaq: CFAC) (“CF III”), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald. Upon closing, AEye will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “LIDR”.

AEye, Inc. (“AEye”), the global leader in active, high-performance LiDAR solutions, and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (Nasdaq: CFAC) (“CF III”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that, due to schedule conflicts, the virtual Investor Day previously scheduled for June 23, 2021, will now take place on July 16, 2021. The event will begin at 11:00 AM EDT/8:00 AM PDT and is expected to conclude at 12:15 PM EDT/9:15 AM PDT. The virtual format will feature presentations from AEye executives, including CEO Blair LaCorte, Co-Founder, President and CTO Luis Dussan, Chief Scientist Dr. Allan Steinhardt, COO Rick Tewell, and CFO Bob Brown. Perspectives on LIDAR from key players in the automotive, industrial, and mobility markets will also be shared at the event.

A webcast of the virtual Investor Day will be available on AEye’s Investor Relations website, https://www.aeye.ai/investor_relations/. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

About AEye

AEye is the premier provider of high-performance, active LiDAR systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and robotic vision applications. AEye’s AI-enabled and software-definable iDAR (Intelligent Detection and Ranging) platform combines solid-state active LiDAR, an optionally fused low-light HD camera, and integrated deterministic artificial intelligence to capture more intelligent information with less data, enabling faster, more accurate, and more reliable perception. The company is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and backed by world-renowned financial investors including Kleiner Perkins and Taiwania Capital, as well as GM Ventures, Continental AG, Hella Ventures, LG Electronics, Subaru-SBI, Pegasus Ventures (Aisin), Intel Capital, SK Hynix and Airbus Ventures.

About CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF III focuses on industries where its management team and founders have experience and insights and can bring significant value to business combinations. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick.