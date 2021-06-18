checkAd

Shaw Communications Inc. Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. (“Shaw”) will be releasing its consolidated results for the Third Quarter (ending May 31, 2021) after market close on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Management will not hold a conference call following the release of results. If you have any questions regarding the third quarter results, please send them to investor.relations@sjrb.ca

Note:
If you wish to be added to our distribution lists for conference call notices/press releases, please send your request to investor.relations@sjrb.ca

About Shaw Communications Inc.
Shaw is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca.

Contact Information:
Shaw Communications Inc.
Investor Relations
investor.relations@sjrb.ca
www.shaw.ca





