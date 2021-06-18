CE Brands Inc. Announces Closing of Qualifying Transaction

VICTORIA, British Columbia, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CE Brands Inc. (TSXV:CEBI.P) (the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced Qualifying Transaction (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) (the “Qualifying Transaction”) involving eBuyNow eCommerce Ltd. (“eBuyNow”), a data-driven consumer-electronics company.



In addition, the Corporation announces the satisfaction of the escrow release conditions under its previously-announced oversubscribed C$17,250,000 public offering (the “Offering”) of subscription receipts. The Offering was co-led by Integral Wealth Securities Limited and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and included Research Capital Corporation. Following the satisfaction of the escrow release conditions, Odyssey Trust Company, the trustee of the subscription receipts, released the net proceeds of the Offering to the Corporation, and the Corporation converted the subscription warrants into a total 4,156,626 Common Shares of the Corporation (the “Underlying Shares”) and 4,156,626 Common Share purchase warrants of the Corporation (the “Underlying Warrants”), each of which entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share of the Corporation (a “Warrant Share”), for a purchase of price of C$7.50 per Warrant Share, for a period of 24 months following the date on which the Underlying Warrant was issued. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Corporation to strengthen its financial position by discharging outstanding debt, and pursuing growth strategies, ‎which include expanding its customer base; accelerating the rollout of new product lines; supporting the growth of ‎existing customers; establishing products on new sales channels; and selectively pursuing acquisitions.

Immediately before the Qualifying Transaction, the Corporation consolidated its Common Shares on a 20.75-for-one basis. Pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction, which was structured as a three-cornered amalgamation of eBuyNow and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Corporation, the Corporation issued 18,141,970 Common Shares, options to purchase 1,395,000 Common Shares, 3,230,342 warrants to purchase Common Shares, and US$1,388,888 aggregate principal amount of unsecured notes that are convertible into an aggregate of 624,721 Common Shares, and C$1,174,785 aggregate principal amount of unsecured notes that are convertible into an aggregate of 313,277 Common Shares to former security holders of eBuyNow.