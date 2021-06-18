Timbercreek Financial Announces ATM Offering

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.



TORONTO, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSX: TF) (“Timbercreek Financial” or the “Company”) today announced that it has established an at-the-market equity program (the “ATM Program”) that allows the Company to issue common shares from treasury (“Common Shares”) having an aggregate gross sales amount of up to $90 million (the “Maximum Amount”) to the public from time to time, at the Company’s discretion. The ATM Program is being established pursuant to a prospectus supplement, dated the date hereof (the “Prospectus Supplement”) and filed in all provinces and territories of Canada, to the base shelf prospectus dated June 10, 2021 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus” and collectively with the Prospectus Supplement, the “Prospectus”).

Sales of the Common Shares through the ATM Program will be made pursuant and subject to the terms of an equity distribution agreement dated the date hereof (the “Equity Distribution Agreement”) with National Bank Financial Inc.

Sales of the Common Shares will be made through “at-the-market distributions” as defined in National Instrument 44-102 - Shelf Distributions, including sales made directly on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”). The Common Shares will be distributed under the ATM Program at the market prices prevailing at the time of sale, and therefore prices may vary as between purchasers and over time. The ATM Program will be activated at the Company’s discretion and will end on the earlier of the date of distribution of the Maximum Amount and July 11, 2023.

“Timbercreek Financial is fortunate to have a strong industry presence and has developed deep borrower and broker relationships that continue to provide attractive risk/return opportunities from which it maintains a strong pipeline of transactions. The Company is committed to diversifying its sources of capital to fund mortgage originations and enhanced return portfolio investments,” said Blair Tamblyn, Chief Executive Officer of Timbercreek Financial. “The ATM Program will allow the Company opportunistically to raise equity efficiently and in a manner that will be accretive to shareholders.”