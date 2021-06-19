checkAd

GeoPark Comments on Letter From Former Chair

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.06.2021, 00:03  |  27   |   |   

GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil and Argentina, today issued the following statement in response to the letter sent to the Board by its former Chair Gerald O’Shaughnessy:

“Since GeoPark’s inception, we have always worked to ensure we have the skills, capabilities and necessary tools to become the leading independent E&P Company in Latin America. As we have grown and matured, we have worked deliberately to strengthen our governance profile and, today, our Board has a majority of independent directors and a newly appointed independent chair, consistent with best practices. We have added two new independent directors in the last 12 months and have nominated a third independent director for election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. We have also instituted a new Board committee with two independent members to oversee strategic matters. Our Board’s continued evolution and diversification in recent years is an important and notable achievement, and one that we expect will help us build and deliver value to all shareholders.

It is unfortunate that, after 18 years of service as the Chair of GeoPark’s Board, Mr. O’Shaughnessy, 72, has chosen to leave the Board and disparage GeoPark with baseless claims. The Board and the management team are focused on the best interests of the Company and our shareholders. We maintain an open dialogue with our shareholders and are always open to opportunities that will create value for all shareholders.”

NOTICE

A copy of GeoPark’s proxy statement and related materials as furnished to the SEC is available at no charge on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. In addition, copies of the proxy statement and other documents may be obtained free of charge by accessing the Company’s website at www.geo-park.com or at www.envisionreports.com/GPRK/2021/1B327AP21E/default.htm?voting=true.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELEVANT TO FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward- looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘estimate’’ and ‘‘potential,’’ among others.

Forward-looking statements that appear in a number of places in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations, regarding various matters, including the composition of the Board of Directors, the Board’s evolution and diversification and GeoPark’s focus on value creation for shareholders. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions, and on information currently available to the management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments or to release publicly any revisions to these statements in order to reflect later events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a discussion of the risks facing the Company which could affect whether these forward-looking statements are realized, see filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

GeoPark USD Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GeoPark Comments on Letter From Former Chair GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil and Argentina, today issued the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Local Bounti, Disruptive AgTech Company Redefining the Future of Farming, to Go Public in $1.1B ...
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
CAI International, Inc. Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Mitsubishi HC Capital ...
FAA Selects Palantir for Aircraft Certification Safety Monitoring Solution
Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed ...
Ferrari Selects AWS as its Official Cloud Provider to Power Innovation on the Road and Track
CAS Investment Partners Sends Letter to At Home Group Stockholders
Hilton Doubles Down on Las Vegas Growth with Rapidly Expanding Portfolio and Grand Return to the ...
With Extreme Heat Wave Impacting California and the West, State Grid Operator Warns that Rotating ...
Accenture Announces Intent to Acquire Strategy and Business Management Consultancy Exton Consulting
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.06.21
GeoPark Limited Co-Founder and Former Chairman Gerald O’Shaughnessy Issues Open Letter to Company’s Board of Directors
15.06.21
GeoPark Announces Availability of Proxy Materials for the Upcoming Annual General Meeting to Be Held on July 15, 2021
09.06.21
GeoPark Announces Appointment of an Independent Chair and Nomination of a New Independent Director to Its Board
01.06.21
GeoPark Reports Production and Operations Update in Colombia