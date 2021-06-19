checkAd

Ketamine One Engages Various Providers of Investor Relations and Media Services

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments and associated research, is pleased to announce that it has recently engaged a small number of arm’s length service providers to assist with investor relations, media and public awareness.

First, CanaComGroup (“CCG”) has been engaged to provide an investor awareness program to engage with the online community and help achieve a better understanding of Ketamine One (“CCG Services”) for a period of six months, subject to the terms of the service agreement (the “CCG Agreement”) entered into between the MEDI and CCG. Pursuant to the CCG Agreement, CCG will be paid an up-front cash amount of $50,000 plus Goods and Services Tax (“GST”) for the CCG Services to be provided over the six-month term.

Second, the Company has engaged CFN Enterprises Inc. (“CFN Media”), to provide investor relations and media services (the “CFN Media Services”) for an initial term of three months, subject to the terms of the service agreement (the “CFN Media Agreement”) entered into between the MEDI and CFN Media. Pursuant to the terms of the CFN Media Agreement, CFN Media will be paid an aggregated cash fee of US $27,000 over the three-month term. For more information about CFN Media, please visit https://www.cannabisfn.com/.

Third, the Company has engaged Proactive Investors North America Inc. (“Proactive”), to assist the Company in enhancing its online profile with the global investment community (the “Proactive Services”) for a period of thirteen months, subject to the terms of the service agreement (the “Proactive Agreement”) executed between the Company and Proactive. Pursuant to the terms of the Proactive Agreement, Proactive will be paid an up-front cash amount of $25,000 plus GST for the Proactive Services to be provided over the 13-month term.

The Company also announces that subject to acceptance by the NEO Exchange, it has granted an aggregate of 50,000 stock options (the “Options”) to a director to purchase up to 50,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $1.70 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan that was approved by shareholders on February 21, 2021. 50% of the Options vest six months from the date of grant with the remaining 50% of the Options vesting twelve months after the date of the grant.

