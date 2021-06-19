checkAd

State’s Grid Operator Asks Electric Customers Across California to Conserve Power Today as Heat Wave Increases Energy Demand Across the West

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.06.2021, 00:33  |  40   |   |   

With continuing triple-digit heat forecast for today (Friday, June 18), the state’s grid operator has called for afternoon and evening energy conservation throughout California as one way to help the supply of power stay ahead of demand.

The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) has issued the Flex Alert for today from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The grid operator forecasts an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use, due to the heat wave.

This statewide Flex Alert asks everyone to work together and conserve to protect California’s grid. The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings for many regions within PG&E’s service area.

Here are ways for customers to reduce energy use during the day:

  • Pre-cool your home or workspace by lowering your thermostat. Turn it off if you will be away from home.
  • Use a fan instead of air conditioning when possible.
  • Use major appliances, like your dishwasher or washer and dryer, early in the morning.
  • Charge your electronic devices before the late afternoon.
  • Set your pool pump to run overnight instead of during the day.
  • Keep your refrigerator full (with bottles of water if nothing else) and unplug your second refrigerator if you have one.

And, during the critical hours of 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., customers are asked to:

  • Adjust your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, after cooling your home to below-normal levels in the morning.
  • Don’t charge electric vehicles during this critical period.
  • Draw drapes and turn off unnecessary lighting.
  • Limit the opening of refrigerators, a major user of electricity in most homes. The average refrigerator is opened 33 times a day.
  • Keep refrigerator full (with bottles of water if nothing else) and unplug your second refrigerator if you have one.
  • Avoid using major appliances, such as your oven. Instead, cook on the stove, use a microwave or grill outside.

PG&E’s Demand Response programs offer incentives for business owners and residential customers who curtail their energy use during times of peak demand. PG&E has several of these programs. About 261,000 PG&E customers are enrolled in one of these Demand Response programs. PG&E’s website includes detailed information on these programs, which allow residential customers and business customers to save energy and money.

PG&E’s in-house meteorologists say the heat wave will linger across California’s interior today and Saturday, with decreasing temperatures Sunday into next week. Temperatures are still expected to top out at around 105 to 112 degrees across the Central Valley, with 90s for intermediate and inland Bay Area valleys.

PG&E also urges customers to stay safe during this heat wave. The company funds cooling centers throughout its service area to help customers escape the heat and cool off. To find a center near you click here or call 1-877-474-3266.

PG&E does not project a need for a Public Safety Power Shutoff due to this weather, but conditions will be continuously monitored.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

PG&E Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

State’s Grid Operator Asks Electric Customers Across California to Conserve Power Today as Heat Wave Increases Energy Demand Across the West With continuing triple-digit heat forecast for today (Friday, June 18), the state’s grid operator has called for afternoon and evening energy conservation throughout California as one way to help the supply of power stay ahead of demand. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Local Bounti, Disruptive AgTech Company Redefining the Future of Farming, to Go Public in $1.1B ...
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
CAI International, Inc. Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Mitsubishi HC Capital ...
FAA Selects Palantir for Aircraft Certification Safety Monitoring Solution
Ferrari Selects AWS as its Official Cloud Provider to Power Innovation on the Road and Track
CAS Investment Partners Sends Letter to At Home Group Stockholders
Hilton Doubles Down on Las Vegas Growth with Rapidly Expanding Portfolio and Grand Return to the ...
SmartMetric Reveals That 60% of Existing Credit Card Holders are Willing to Pay Sixty Nine ($69) ...
With Extreme Heat Wave Impacting California and the West, State Grid Operator Warns that Rotating ...
Accenture Announces Intent to Acquire Strategy and Business Management Consultancy Exton Consulting
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.06.21
New Digital Video Series Shows Customers Simple Ways to Make Homes More Fire Resistant
18.06.21
No Rotating Power Outages Needed Today: Electricity Conservation Helps Grid Stability
18.06.21
With Extreme Heat Wave Impacting California and the West, State Grid Operator Warns that Rotating Power Outages Might Be Needed
17.06.21
State’s Grid Operator Asks Electric Customers Across California to Conserve Power Thursday as Heat Wave Increases Energy Demand Across the West
15.06.21
With Early Statewide Heat Wave Expected This Week, PG&E Has A Plan to Support Customers and Offers Safety and Preparedness Tips for the Upcoming Weather
07.06.21
New Remote Microgrid Replaces Traditional Electric Poles and Wires, Reducing Wildfire Risk for PG&E Customers in High Fire-Threat Area
07.06.21
Learn About Available Programs that Provide Backup Power and Lessen the Impact of a Public Safety Power Shutoff
03.06.21
Thursday Webinars Give Customers a Chance to Ask Questions and Hear About Wildfire Safety Progress and Public Safety Power Shutoff Improvements
01.06.21
Empowering Communities to Prepare for Wildfire Season, Grants to Local Nonprofits Focused on Wildfire Mitigation Projects
28.05.21
Memorial Day Weekend Safety: Steps You Can Take to Have Fun and Stay Fire Safe