checkAd

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.06.2021, 00:43  |  40   |   |   

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Ocugen, Inc. (“Ocugen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OCGN) securities between February 2, 2021 and June 10, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Ocugen investors have until August 16, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Ocugen investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

Ocugen is a biopharmaceutical company. Pursuant to an agreement with Bharat Biotech, Ocugen has the exclusive right to develop, manufacture, and commercialize COVAXIN, a vaccine candidate for COVID-19.

On June 10, 2021, Ocugen announced that it would submit a biologics license application (“BLA”) for COVAXIN, which has a longer approval process than an Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) application, and that it anticipated conducting an additional clinical trial to support the submission.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.62 per share, or 28%, to close at $6.69 per share on June 10, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the information submitted to the FDA was insufficient to support an EUA, (2) Ocugen would not file an Emergency Use Authorization with the FDA; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Ocugen securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Ocugen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Ocugen - Charttechnik und Wellenmuster - Chancen und Risiken
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Investors Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Ocugen, Inc. (“Ocugen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OCGN) securities between February 2, 2021 and June 10, 2021, inclusive (the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Local Bounti, Disruptive AgTech Company Redefining the Future of Farming, to Go Public in $1.1B ...
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
CAI International, Inc. Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Mitsubishi HC Capital ...
FAA Selects Palantir for Aircraft Certification Safety Monitoring Solution
Ferrari Selects AWS as its Official Cloud Provider to Power Innovation on the Road and Track
CAS Investment Partners Sends Letter to At Home Group Stockholders
Hilton Doubles Down on Las Vegas Growth with Rapidly Expanding Portfolio and Grand Return to the ...
SmartMetric Reveals That 60% of Existing Credit Card Holders are Willing to Pay Sixty Nine ($69) ...
With Extreme Heat Wave Impacting California and the West, State Grid Operator Warns that Rotating ...
Accenture Announces Intent to Acquire Strategy and Business Management Consultancy Exton Consulting
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01:04 Uhr
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ocugen, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm
18.06.21
Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
17.06.21
Geld verdienen an der Börse ist einfach – wenn du diese 1 Sache vermeidest
17.06.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Behalf of Investors
16.06.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Behalf of Investors
16.06.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Behalf of Investors
12.06.21
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
11.06.21
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Ocugen, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
10.06.21
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – OCGN
31.05.21
Ocugen vs. Inovio: Wohin geht das kluge Geld?