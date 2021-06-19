Biophytis announces new convertible bond financing for up to €32 million with Atlas and drawing of 2 tranches under the 2020 Atlas Contract for €6 million

PARIS and Cambridge, Mass., June 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biophytis SA (Nasdaq CM: BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), (“Biophytis” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, today announces a new line of financing through Bonds Redeemable in Cash and New and Existing Shares (ORNANE) with Atlas, a specialized investment fund based in New York (United States), for €32 million (the “2021 Atlas Contract”). This line of financing will be used for further clinical development of Sarconeos (BIO101) in sarcopenia following our SARA phase 2 results and for the next development steps of the product in COVID-19 following our COVA phase 2-3 results, as well as the financing of the Company’s activities going forward.

Stanislas Veillet, President and CEO of Biophytis, said: “We are pleased to conclude this new ORNANE contract with Atlas that allows us to secure the Company’s financing going forward. In the meantime, we have just drawn two tranches of convertible under the existing agreement with Atlas for a total of €6 million, that will enable Biophytis to i) source starting materials required for the coming production of registration and commercial batches – provided positive results from COVA, ii) to scale up manufacturing and industrialization activities and to iii) start the Expanded Access COVA Program. These activities are directly linked to the potential filing for Emergency Use Authorization in the U.S. and Conditional Marketing Authorisation in the EU later in 2021.”

a) 2021 Atlas Contract



The new financing instrument allows the issuance of 1280 bonds with an option for exchange in cash and/or conversion into new or existing shares (ORNANE). Subject to the issue of the eighth and last tranche under the 2020 Atlas Contract, the €32 million total financing can be drawn by Biophytis over the next three years, without obligation, through 8 successive tranches of €4 million each. This facility will secure the Company cash position, in order to continue the development of its clinical activities in particular further development of Sarconeos (BIO101). The risks inherent in this financing scheme are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual 2020 Report available on BIOPHYTIS website (www.biophytis.com) and in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company’s registration statement on Form F-1 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).