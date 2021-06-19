checkAd

Biophytis announces new convertible bond financing for up to €32 million with Atlas and drawing of 2 tranches under the 2020 Atlas Contract for €6 million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.06.2021, 02:00  |  47   |   |   

PARIS and Cambridge, Mass., June 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biophytis SA (Nasdaq CM: BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), (“Biophytis” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, today announces a new line of financing through Bonds Redeemable in Cash and New and Existing Shares (ORNANE) with Atlas, a specialized investment fund based in New York (United States), for €32 million (the “2021 Atlas Contract”). This line of financing will be used for further clinical development of Sarconeos (BIO101) in sarcopenia following our SARA phase 2 results and for the next development steps of the product in COVID-19 following our COVA phase 2-3 results, as well as the financing of the Company’s activities going forward.

The Company also announces the issuance of 240 ORNANE Bonds, for a total amount of €6 million under its existing convertible bond agreement with Atlas (the “2020 Atlas Contract”).

Stanislas Veillet, President and CEO of Biophytis, said: “We are pleased to conclude this new ORNANE contract with Atlas that allows us to secure the Company’s financing going forward. In the meantime, we have just drawn two tranches of convertible under the existing agreement with Atlas for a total of €6 million, that will enable Biophytis to i) source starting materials required for the coming production of registration and commercial batches – provided positive results from COVA, ii) to scale up manufacturing and industrialization activities and to iii) start the Expanded Access COVA Program. These activities are directly linked to the potential filing for Emergency Use Authorization in the U.S. and Conditional Marketing Authorisation in the EU later in 2021.”

a)  2021 Atlas Contract

The new financing instrument allows the issuance of 1280 bonds with an option for exchange in cash and/or conversion into new or existing shares (ORNANE). Subject to the issue of the eighth and last tranche under the 2020 Atlas Contract, the €32 million total financing can be drawn by Biophytis over the next three years, without obligation, through 8 successive tranches of €4 million each. This facility will secure the Company cash position, in order to continue the development of its clinical activities in particular further development of Sarconeos (BIO101). The risks inherent in this financing scheme are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual 2020 Report available on BIOPHYTIS website (www.biophytis.com) and in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company’s registration statement on Form F-1 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biophytis announces new convertible bond financing for up to €32 million with Atlas and drawing of 2 tranches under the 2020 Atlas Contract for €6 million PARIS and Cambridge, Mass., June 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Biophytis SA (Nasdaq CM: BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), (“Biophytis” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics aimed at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
NB Private Equity: May Monthly NAV Estimate & Q1 2021 Report
Cedarmont Capital Announces Proposed Qualifying Transaction
Arrival Announces Redemption of Warrants
Orphazyme provides regulatory update from FDA on arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C
FOOTHILLS EXPLORATION INC. TO PRESENT AT THE EMERGING GROWTH CONFERENCE ON JUNE 23, 2021
atai Life Sciences Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Transaction in Own Shares
TG Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Data from the ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 Trials of ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus