checkAd

Toga Limited’s Majority-Owned Subsidiary, Eostre Berhad is Appointed as the Exclusive Worldwide Distributor for Shenzhen Shengquan Biotechnology Co Ltd

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.06.2021, 04:31  |  26   |   |   

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eostre Berhad, a majority-owned subsidiary of Toga Limited (OTC: TOGL), has been officially appointed by China’s Shenzhen Shengquan Biotechnology Co., Ltd., as its exclusive worldwide distributor for its product, the “H2O Energy Bottle”.

Eostre is now tasked with developing a world-wide market for the “H2O energy bottles”.

“We are pleased to establish this collaboration between Shenzhen Shengquan Biotechnology and Eostre. This collaboration will further grow Eostre’s product range and customer base globally,” said Eostre Berhad General Manager, Ms. Low Kah Fong.

“We anticipate both companies will jointly expand the awareness and demand for the H2O energy bottle. This is also seen as being in line with Eostre’s vision of becoming an international brand with world-leading innovative healthcare products” said Ms Low.

Contact:

Alexander D. Henderson
TOGA LIMITED, 515 S. Flower Street, 18th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90071
(949) 333-1603
info@togalimited.com

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements to the effect that Toga Limited or its management (the “Company”) "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "expects," or "believes," or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's guidance, outlook, growth, opportunities and long-term strategy. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's ability to execute on its long-term strategy; the Company's ability to successfully compete in its intensely competitive industry; the Company's ability to manage its growth; the Company's ability to maintain or improve its operating margins; the Company's ability to identify and react to trends in consumer preferences; product supply disruptions; general economic conditions; accounting standard changes; and other factors as set forth from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, without limitation, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this Press Release and does not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Toga Limited’s Majority-Owned Subsidiary, Eostre Berhad is Appointed as the Exclusive Worldwide Distributor for Shenzhen Shengquan Biotechnology Co Ltd PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Eostre Berhad, a majority-owned subsidiary of Toga Limited (OTC: TOGL), has been officially appointed by China’s Shenzhen Shengquan Biotechnology Co., Ltd., as its exclusive worldwide …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
NB Private Equity: May Monthly NAV Estimate & Q1 2021 Report
Cedarmont Capital Announces Proposed Qualifying Transaction
Arrival Announces Redemption of Warrants
Media Central Enters Into Agreement With Creator News
Orphazyme provides regulatory update from FDA on arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C
FOOTHILLS EXPLORATION INC. TO PRESENT AT THE EMERGING GROWTH CONFERENCE ON JUNE 23, 2021
atai Life Sciences Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Transaction in Own Shares
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus