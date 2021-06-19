checkAd

XPeng Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 16, 2021. The annual report, which contains the Company’s audited consolidate statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.xiaopeng.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to ir@xiaopeng.com or Investor Relations Department at XPeng Inc., No. 8 Songgang Road, Changxing Street, Cencun, Tianhe District, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510640, People’s Republic of China.

About XPeng Inc.

XPeng Inc. is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and San Diego in the U.S. The Company’s Smart EVs are manufactured at plants in Zhaoqing and Zhengzhou, located in Guangdong and Henan provinces, respectively. For more information, please visit https://en.xiaopeng.com.

