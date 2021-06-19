XPeng Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 16, 2021. The annual report, which contains the Company’s audited consolidate statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.xiaopeng.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to ir@xiaopeng.com or Investor Relations Department at XPeng Inc., No. 8 Songgang Road, Changxing Street, Cencun, Tianhe District, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510640, People’s Republic of China.