MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (“Emergent BioSolutions” or “the Company”) (NYSE: EBS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between April 24, 2020 and April 16, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 21, 2021.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Emergent BioSolution’s Baltimore facility had a pattern of manufacturing problems resulting in an increased likelihood of product contamination. The company suffered from a string of FDA citations due to the poor quality of its Baltimore operations. The Company was forced to discard the equivalent of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses after the plant deviated from standard procedures. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Emergent BioSolutions, investors suffered damages.

