RomReal Mandatory notification of insider trade - Chairman and CEO of RomReal Kjetil Gronskag

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.06.2021, 08:00   

Kjetil Gronskag, Chairman and CEO of RomReal Ltd has 18 June 2021, purchased 100,000 shares at NOK 1.77 each in RomReal Ltd.

Following this trade, Kjetil Gronskag controls privately and through holding companies 4,646,127 shares in RomReal Ltd.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



