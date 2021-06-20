checkAd

Media Alert Intel Event at Mobile World Congress

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.06.2021, 12:31  |  37   |   |   

Intel’s Edge of Wonderful virtual event will look at Intel’s foundational role in unleashing the possibilities of 5G, building out the edge and enabling tomorrow’s artificial intelligence (AI) — setting the course for a new era of innovation.

Dan Rodriguez, Intel corporate vice president, will describe how the transformation of the network and rise of the intelligent edge are having a profound impact on reshaping industries, enhancing business operations and delivering new or better business experiences. Joining him are leading communications service providers and various edge partners who will share how they are collaborating with Intel to reap the full benefits of what Intel sees as the four technology superpowers: cloud, connectivity fueled by 5G, AI and the intelligent edge.

Intel’s Pat Gelsinger, chief executive officer, will point to the digitalization of our economy and the tech inflections impacting our lives; Navin Shenoy, executive vice president, will highlight Intel’s role in partnering with the industry to deliver on the promises of a connected world.

When: 8-8:30 a.m. PDT, Monday, June 21, 2021

Where: Watch livestream and replay

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

