Intel’s Edge of Wonderful virtual event will look at Intel’s foundational role in unleashing the possibilities of 5G, building out the edge and enabling tomorrow’s artificial intelligence (AI) — setting the course for a new era of innovation.

Dan Rodriguez, Intel corporate vice president, will describe how the transformation of the network and rise of the intelligent edge are having a profound impact on reshaping industries, enhancing business operations and delivering new or better business experiences. Joining him are leading communications service providers and various edge partners who will share how they are collaborating with Intel to reap the full benefits of what Intel sees as the four technology superpowers: cloud, connectivity fueled by 5G, AI and the intelligent edge.