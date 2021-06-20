Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 14, 2018 and March 22, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 21, 2021.

The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Arcimoto, Inc. (“Arcimoto” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FUV ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Out of 422 alleged preorders for Arcimoto’s Fun Utility Vehicles (“FUVs”), the Company only delivered 19 units to customers. The Company failed to disclose to its customers that almost all of its FUVs were subject to safety recall. The Company’s largest customer, R-Key-Moto, was actually an undisclosed related party owned by insider FOD Capital, LLC. The Company’s partnership with HULA was also an undisclosed related party transaction. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Arcimoto, investors suffered damages.

