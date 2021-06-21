checkAd

EAN Congress COVID-19 leads to significant cognitive and behavioural problems in patients

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.06.2021, 00:01  |  42   |   |   

VIENNA, June 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 patients suffer from cognitive and behavioural problems two months after being discharged from hospital, a new study presented at the 7th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology has found[1].

Issues with memory, spatial awareness and information processing problems were identified as possible overhangs from the virus in post-COVID-19 patients who were followed up within eight weeks.

The research also found that one in 5 patients reported post-traumatic stress disorder, with 16% presenting depressive symptoms.

The Italian study involved testing neurocognitive abilities and taking MRI brain scans of patients two months after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. More than 50% of patients experienced cognitive disturbances; 16%% had problems with executive function (governing working memory, flexible thinking, and information processing), 6% experienced visuospatial problems (difficulties judging depth and seeing contrast), 6% had impaired memory, and 25% manifested a combination of all these symptoms.

Cognitive and psychopathological problems were much worse in younger people, with the majority of patients aged under 50 demonstrating issues with executive functions.

In the whole sample, the greater severity of COVID-19 acute respiratory symptoms during hospital admission was associated with low executive function performance.

Additionally, a longitudinal observation of the same cohort at 10 months from COVID-19, showed a reduction of cognitive disturbances from 53 to 36%, but a persisting presence of PTSD and depressive symptoms.

Lead author of the study, Prof. Massimo Filippi, from the Scientific Institute and University Vita-Salute San Raffaele, Italy, explained, "Our study has confirmed significant cognitive and behavioural problems are associated with COVID-19 and persist several months after remission of the disease."

"A particularly alarming finding is the changes to executive function we found, which can make it difficult for people to concentrate, plan, think flexibly and remember things. These symptoms affected three in 4 younger patients who were of a working age."

No significant relationship was observed between cognitive performance and brain volume within the study.

"Larger studies and longer-term follow up are both needed, but this study suggests that COVID-19 is associated with significant cognitive and psychopathological problems," concluded Dr Canu, from the San Raffaele Hospital of Milan and study first author. "Appropriate follow-up and treatments are crucial to ensure these previously hospitalised patients are given adequate support to help to alleviate these symptoms."

1. Cognitive and behavioural features of a cohort of patients in COVID-19 post-acute phase. Presented at the 7th EAN Congress 2021.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EAN Congress COVID-19 leads to significant cognitive and behavioural problems in patients VIENNA, June 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - COVID-19 patients suffer from cognitive and behavioural problems two months after being discharged from hospital, a new study presented at the 7th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology has found[1]. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Father's Day: Xi takes father as role model in life, work, governance
EAN Congress: COVID-19 leads to significant cognitive and behavioural problems in patients
Titel
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Blockchain Applications to Increase Efficiency and Transparency in the Global Mobility Supply Chain
Companies Jockeying for Position in $106 Billion EdTech Market; Who's in Front
APS Networks Launches Three TIP OpenBNG Programmable Switches to Boost the Disaggregated Telco ...
Novavax Announces Positive Results from First Study of Influenza Vaccine and COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Bactiguard-coated Zimmer Biomet trauma implants for infection prevention launched in select EMEA ...
Military Shelters Market Size to Reach US$ 1.1 Billion in 2026, Says a Study from Stratview ...
Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size To Reach $446 Billion By 2028, Advent Of Technologically Advanced Healthcare Solutions Incorporating A.I., and IoT To Witness High Adoption Rates: Grand View Research, Inc.
Viceroy Kopaonik Serbia, A Breathtaking Luxury Mountain Resort, Debuts June 2021
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
Global Mobile Payment Market Size Projected To Reach $12.06 Trillion by 2027
A Junior Miner May Have Started A New Canadian Gold Rush
Why The Future Of Esports Will Likely Be Powered By Mobile Apps
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus