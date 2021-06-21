Westlake Significantly Expands its Presence in the Growing North American Home Construction Materials Markets by Acquiring Boral’s North American Building Products Businesses

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Boral Industries Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Boral Limited (ASX: BLD), under which Westlake will acquire Boral’s North American building products businesses in roofing; siding, trim and shutters; decorative stone; and windows for $2.15 billion in an all-cash transaction. The proposed transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is expected to close in the second half of 2021, subject to the receipt of regulatory clearance as well as other customary closing conditions.

The combination of Westlake’s leading building products with Boral’s product lines creates a stronger business with significantly increased scale, greater product and geographical diversity, and enhanced growth prospects throughout the North American building products market. Westlake expects the proposed transaction to be accretive to its earnings in the first full year of combined operations and expects cost synergies of approximately $35 million per year.