checkAd

Westlake Significantly Expands its Presence in the Growing North American Home Construction Materials Markets by Acquiring Boral’s North American Building Products Businesses

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.06.2021, 01:13  |   |   |   

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Boral Industries Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Boral Limited (ASX: BLD), under which Westlake will acquire Boral’s North American building products businesses in roofing; siding, trim and shutters; decorative stone; and windows for $2.15 billion in an all-cash transaction. The proposed transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is expected to close in the second half of 2021, subject to the receipt of regulatory clearance as well as other customary closing conditions.

The combination of Westlake’s leading building products with Boral’s product lines creates a stronger business with significantly increased scale, greater product and geographical diversity, and enhanced growth prospects throughout the North American building products market. Westlake expects the proposed transaction to be accretive to its earnings in the first full year of combined operations and expects cost synergies of approximately $35 million per year.

Boral’s North American building products businesses employ approximately 4,600 employees at 29 manufacturing sites in the United States and Mexico. Boral’s North American building products businesses generated revenues in excess of $1 billion during the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.

“This transaction will bring well-established and high-quality architectural solutions and premium product brands in roofing; siding, trim and shutters; decorative stone; and windows to complement our existing businesses, including Royal Building Products’ siding, trim and molding, DaVinci composite roofing, NAPCO Pipe and Fittings, and specialty PVC compounding business,” said Westlake President and Chief Executive Officer, Albert Chao. “The combination of Boral North America’s product lines with Westlake’s building products businesses will greatly expand our housing-related building products business and extend our presence in North America. We look forward to welcoming the Boral employees to the Westlake family and realizing the tremendous opportunities to grow the combined businesses.”

Seite 1 von 4
Westlake Chemical Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Westlake Significantly Expands its Presence in the Growing North American Home Construction Materials Markets by Acquiring Boral’s North American Building Products Businesses Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Boral Industries Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Boral Limited (ASX: BLD), under which Westlake will acquire Boral’s North American …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) to Acquire 10% of the Ordinary Shares of ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Emergent BioSolutions Inc. ...
Media Alert: Intel Event at Mobile World Congress
CIM Commercial Trust Announces that its Operator and Manager, Subsidiaries of CIM Group, Intend to ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Arcimoto, Inc. and ...
Vivendi and Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Sign an Agreement for the Sale of 10% of UMG’s ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Provides Summary of the Transactions Slide Presentation
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
BevCanna Signs Agreement to Further Expand Distribution of TRACE Products through U.S. Independent ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.21
Westlake Water Treatment Systems Help Pennsylvania Borough Meet U.S. Clean Water Act