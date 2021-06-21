checkAd

Hudbay Reports Fatal Incident at its Lalor Mine

TORONTO, June 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced that a fatality occurred at its Lalor mine, located in Snow Lake, Manitoba. The incident occurred during underground mining operations on the evening of June 19, 2021, when a worker employed by a service provider was fatally injured from a fall while working at height. No other personnel were injured and the scene has been secured. All underground mining operations at the Lalor mine have been suspended while an investigation is completed.

“This is a tragic situation and we are profoundly saddened by this unfortunate incident. Our hearts go out to the individual’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time,” said Peter Kukielski, Hudbay’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The safety and health of our workforce remains our utmost priority. We will continue to provide support to all those who were affected, and we remain more committed than ever to our objective of zero harm.”

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a diversified mining company primarily producing copper concentrate (containing copper, gold and silver) and zinc metal. Directly and through its subsidiaries, Hudbay owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan (Canada) and Cusco (Peru), and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada (United States). The company’s growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation and optimization of properties it already controls, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Hudbay’s vision is to be a responsible, top-tier operator of long-life, low-cost mines in the Americas. Hudbay’s mission is to create sustainable value through the acquisition, development and operation of high-quality, long-life deposits with exploration potential in jurisdictions that support responsible mining, and to see the regions and communities in which the company operates benefit from its presence. The company is governed by the Canada Business Corporations Act and its shares are listed under the symbol "HBM" on the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange and Bolsa de Valores de Lima. Further information about Hudbay can be found on www.hudbay.com.

For further information, please contact:

Candace Brûlé
Director, Investor Relations
(416) 814-4387
candace.brule@hudbay.com





