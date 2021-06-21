BK16 Update: Renewal of Prospecting License and Commencement of Phase II Evaluation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Tsodilo Resources Limited ("Tsodilo" or the "Company") (TSXV:TSD) (OTCQB:TSDRF) (FSE:TZO) is pleased to announce that the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security ("MMGE") in …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Tsodilo Resources Limited ("Tsodilo" or the "Company") (TSXV:TSD) (OTCQB:TSDRF) (FSE:TZO) is pleased to announce that the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security ("MMGE") in …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Tsodilo Resources Limited ("Tsodilo" or the "Company") (TSXV:TSD) (OTCQB:TSDRF) (FSE:TZO) is pleased to announce that the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security ("MMGE") in Gaborone, Botswana has granted the renewal of Prospection License 369/2014 for a two-year period commencing October 1, 2021. The license area contains the Company's BK16 kimberlite project The diamondiferous BK16 kimberlite pipe is located within the Orapa Kimberlite Field ("OKF") in Botswana and contains rare and valuable Type IIa diamonds. BK16 is located 37 kilometers (km) east-southeast of the Orapa Diamond Mine AK01, 25 km southeast of the Damtshaa Diamond Mine, and 13 km north-northeast of the Letlhakane Diamond Mine, all operated by Debswana and 28 km east-northeast from Lucara Diamond Corporation's Karowe Mine (AK6). The OKF has produced such notable diamonds as the 1,109 carat 'Lesedi La Rona' and the 813 carat 'Constellation' from Lucara Diamond Corporation's Karowe (AK6) mine.