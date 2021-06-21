checkAd

Ontex Returning to Value Creation – Progress Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.06.2021, 07:00  |  50   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Ontex Group NV (BSE:ONTEX) (Euronext Brussels: ONTEX) is hosting today, June 21st at 14:00 CET its Investor Update. The event will be made via a video webcast using the following link: https://streamstudio.world-television.com/1245-2149-29100/en

Esther Berrozpe, Chief Executive Officer and Peter Vanneste, Chief Financial Officer will present a progress update of the actions deployed on Ontex’s strategic priorities outlined on February 24, 2021. These actions are mainly designed to mitigate the short term market headwinds, as well as securing a successful refinancing of the debt. A long term strategic plan will be presented at year end.

Esther Berrozpe, Ontex CEO, said: “Our turnaround actions to increase productivity, reduce costs and improve cash generation are well underway. The strategic review is still ongoing and will be further accelerated now that my leadership team is complete and a new Board in place. In the meantime we have already put in place a new leaner and more agile organization which fosters a strong performance culture and high discipline in generating returns, which is crucial to mitigate the impact of a very challenging raw material environment this year.

I am confident that with the efforts of all the Ontex teams worldwide, we can deliver on our commitments to restore the Group to a sound financial footing by 2023 while continuing to work on a long term strategic plan to unleash Ontex’s full potential.”

On January 1 2021, Ontex started a new chapter under the leadership of Esther Berrozpe, who joined as CEO on the same date. Work started immediately to appoint a new management team, with CFO Peter Vanneste and Chief Supply Chain Officer Vincent Crepy joining the company in May. At the same time, in the face of unprecedented raw material inflation, the impacts of legacy contract losses and softer market trends on revenue, the CEO has initiated several actions in order to turnaround performance:

New organization:

  • Two divisions, with a delayered structure to gain agility and speed of decision-making
  • Centralized ownership of innovation and product portfolio management
  • An end to end supply chain to accelerate performance improvements in procurement, manufacturing operations, capacity utilization and logistics

New remuneration policy to drive a high performance culture, approved at the AGM in May

Seite 1 von 4
Ontex Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ontex Returning to Value Creation – Progress Update Regulatory News: Ontex Group NV (BSE:ONTEX) (Euronext Brussels: ONTEX) is hosting today, June 21st at 14:00 CET its Investor Update. The event will be made via a video webcast using the following link: …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Westlake Significantly Expands its Presence in the Growing North American Home Construction ...
Vivendi and Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Sign an Agreement for the Sale of 10% of UMG’s ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Emergent BioSolutions Inc. ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) to Acquire 10% of the Ordinary Shares of ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Provides Summary of the Transactions Slide Presentation
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Arcimoto, Inc. and ...
Media Alert: Intel Event at Mobile World Congress
CIM Commercial Trust Announces that its Operator and Manager, Subsidiaries of CIM Group, Intend to ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
BevCanna Signs Agreement to Further Expand Distribution of TRACE Products through U.S. Independent ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.06.21
Ontex Launches Smart Diaper Service That Enhances Continence Care Efficiency and Dignity
25.05.21
All Resolutions Approved at Ontex Group’s 2021 Shareholders’ Meeting