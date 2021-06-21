Esther Berrozpe, Chief Executive Officer and Peter Vanneste, Chief Financial Officer will present a progress update of the actions deployed on Ontex’s strategic priorities outlined on February 24, 2021. These actions are mainly designed to mitigate the short term market headwinds, as well as securing a successful refinancing of the debt. A long term strategic plan will be presented at year end.

Ontex Group NV (BSE:ONTEX) (Euronext Brussels: ONTEX) is hosting today, June 21 st at 14:00 CET its Investor Update. The event will be made via a video webcast using the following link: https://streamstudio.world-television.com/1245-2149-29100/en

Esther Berrozpe, Ontex CEO, said: “Our turnaround actions to increase productivity, reduce costs and improve cash generation are well underway. The strategic review is still ongoing and will be further accelerated now that my leadership team is complete and a new Board in place. In the meantime we have already put in place a new leaner and more agile organization which fosters a strong performance culture and high discipline in generating returns, which is crucial to mitigate the impact of a very challenging raw material environment this year.

I am confident that with the efforts of all the Ontex teams worldwide, we can deliver on our commitments to restore the Group to a sound financial footing by 2023 while continuing to work on a long term strategic plan to unleash Ontex’s full potential.”

On January 1 2021, Ontex started a new chapter under the leadership of Esther Berrozpe, who joined as CEO on the same date. Work started immediately to appoint a new management team, with CFO Peter Vanneste and Chief Supply Chain Officer Vincent Crepy joining the company in May. At the same time, in the face of unprecedented raw material inflation, the impacts of legacy contract losses and softer market trends on revenue, the CEO has initiated several actions in order to turnaround performance:

New organization:

Two divisions, with a delayered structure to gain agility and speed of decision-making

Centralized ownership of innovation and product portfolio management

An end to end supply chain to accelerate performance improvements in procurement, manufacturing operations, capacity utilization and logistics

New remuneration policy to drive a high performance culture, approved at the AGM in May