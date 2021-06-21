checkAd

Axiata, Telenor and Digi Sign Transaction Agreements for the Proposed Merger of Celcom and Digi

(OSLO AND KUALA LUMPUR, 21 June 2021) Axiata Group Berhad (“Axiata”), Telenor Asia Pte Ltd (“Telenor”) and Digi.Com Berhad (“Digi”) (together “Parties”) announced that they have successfully concluded the due-diligence exercise and signed the Transaction Agreements for the proposed merger of Celcom Axiata Berhad (“Celcom”) and Digi (together “MergeCo”).

Following the 8 April 2021 announcement that Axiata and Telenor were in advanced discussions on the proposed merger, the signing today signifies a confirmation of the intent to establish a commercially stronger and more resilient digital converged service provider, and leading Malaysian telecom operator positioned to drive Malaysia’s digital ambitions.

On a pro forma basis1, MergeCo will serve an estimated 19 million customers with revenue of RM12.4 billion, EBITDA of RM5.7 billion, Profit After Taxation of RM1.9 billion and Free Cash Flow2 of RM4.0 billion.

Axiata and Telenor will be equal partners with 33.1 percent ownership stake each in MergeCo, and MergeCo will continue to be listed on Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (“Bursa”). Targeted to be among the five largest companies listed on Bursa in terms of market capitalisation, MergeCo is valued at a combined pre-synergy equity value of close to RM50 billion3.

The integration planning phase will include further detailed work on synergies and business plan of MergeCo, and initial estimates indicate potential value accretion through cost and capex synergies of around RM8 billion on a net present value basis.

MergeCo will see the combination of the scale, experience, competencies and financial strength of both global telecom groups with the market knowledge of two well-established local companies. Uniquely positioned to address Malaysia’s increasing digital service adoption and expectations of better connectivity, MergeCo will have the capabilities to leverage on technology advancements and attract global internet-based partnerships to deliver a wider range of innovative solutions to its customers. It will be well-placed to fuel the implementation of digital technologies at a time when 5G, IoT, AI and cloud computing are coming together to accelerate digitalisation across all reaches of society.

