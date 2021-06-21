checkAd

Alchimie and Phare Ouest, announce the launch of Scène de crime.tv, the first S-VOD channel entirely dedicated to cold cases

Alchimie, the OTT subscription video platform, partners with Phare Ouest, Arnaud Poivre d'Arvor and Sébastien Brunaud's audiovisual production company, which has been creating must-see news programs for nearly twenty years, and launches Scène de crime.tv. The series "Non Élucidé", "Indices", "Enquêtes Chrono" have become the most popular of their kind.

Led by Arnaud Poivre d'Arvor and former top cop Jean-Marc Bloch, the https://www.scenedecrime.tv/FR/ platform already offers more than 60 hours of content exclusively devoted to criminal investigation: original documentary series but also other French and foreign programs brought by Alchimie.

Arnaud Poivre D’Arvor, journalist and producer at Phare Ouest:We came to Alchimie with our project of the Netflix of crime 3 months ago. We had a very precise idea of its content, its quality and its positioning. In a few weeks, the channel was ready. Since then, Alchimie's teams have brought us their expertise and shared our ambitions.”

Thanks to its technical platform, Alchimie allows content producers such as Phare Ouest to enhance their catalogs by enabling them to create their own thematic Netflix. More than a hundred channels have already been launched in partnership with content producers, celebrities, brands, etc. (https://www.alchimie.com/fr/chaines/).

Eric Van Eeckhout, VP Growth & Innovation at Alchimie comments: « Scenedecrime.tv is the association of strong expertise: renowned personalities, Arnaud Poivre D'Arvor and Jean-Marc Bloch, a demanding producer, Phare Ouest, and a flexible editor who brings its catalog, its technical platform and its distribution know-how, Alchimie! What if in 2021 we solved all the crimes ? »

ENTER BEHIND THE SCENES OF THE INVESTIGATION WITH SCÈNE DE CRIME TV

The https://www.scenedecrime.tv/FR/ platform is available by subscription without commitment at 5,99€/month.

They are already talking about it:

About Alchimie

