KKR Invests US$625 Million for Controlling Stake in Vini Cosmetics

KKR, a leading global investment firm, and Vini Cosmetics (“Vini” or “the Company”), a leading branded personal care and beauty products company in India, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement pursuant to which the Company’s Founder Group – led by Darshan Patel, Chairman & Joint-Managing Director, and Dipam Patel, Joint-Managing Director – and Sequoia Capital will sell a majority stake in the Company to KKR for approximately US$625 million (INR46 billion). The Co-Founders will continue to hold a significant stake in Vini and collaborate with KKR in the next phase of the Company’s growth. In addition, existing investor WestBridge Capital will acquire a further stake from the Founder Group to increase its shareholding in Vini.

Founded in 2010, Vini manufactures, markets and distributes its branded deodorants, cosmetics and toiletries through its flagship brand FOGG and other widely recognized brands, such as OSSUM, GlamUp, and several others. Vini has built one of India’s largest personal care products distribution networks with approximately 700,000 points of sale and 3,000 dealers, supported by a sales force of 1,200 people. Vini’s products are also sold internationally through a network of general trade and modern trade channels covering 50 countries, with significant presence in South Asia and the Middle East.

Upon completion of the transaction, the Co-Founders and WestBridge Capital will continue to hold a significant position in Vini. Darshan Patel will continue as the Chairman of Vini’s Board and Dipam Patel will be appointed as Vice Chairman of the Board.

“Vini has experienced remarkable growth over the last 11 years, but we believe we are in the early stages of what our brands can deliver as consumer demand for high-quality personal care products continues to explode in India, South Asia and other fast-growing markets around the world,” said Darshan Patel, Chairman and Joint-Managing Director of Vini Cosmetics. “KKR has a proven track record of investing in the growth of some of India’s most innovative and disruptive homegrown champions, as well as in leading consumer and personal care companies globally. We look forward to leveraging their global platform, resources and operational expertise to take Vini to the next level by expanding our e-commerce platform, growing new product categories, and broadening our distribution networks.”

