FINAL RESULTS OF THE EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ADDITIONAL TIER 1 SECURITIES

CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULTS OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ADDITIONAL TIER 1 SECURITIES

TOTAL OF GBP396,684,000 SUBMITTED FOR EXCHANGE

Crédit Agricole S.A. (the “Issuer”) today announces the final results of its previously announced invitation to offer to exchange any and all of its outstanding legacy Undated Deeply Subordinated Additional Tier 1 Fixed Rate Resettable GBP Notes (the “Existing Notes”) for an equivalent principal amount of its new Undated Deeply Subordinated Additional Tier 1 Fixed Rate Resettable GBP Notes (the “New Notes”) (the “Exchange Offer”), which was made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the exchange offer memorandum dated 20 May 2021 (the “Exchange Offer Memorandum”).

The Exchange Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. London time (12:00 p.m. New York City time) on 18 June 2021 (the “Expiration Time and Date of the Offer”). All valid offers to exchange that were received after 5:00 p.m. London time (12:00 p.m. New York City time) on 4 June 2021 but prior to the Expiration Time and Date of the Offer will be accepted in full for exchange by the Issuer, representing GBP13,239,000 of Existing Notes, in addition to the GBP383,445,000 exchanged in the early participation period.

As a result, GBP13,239,000 of New Notes will be issued on 23 June 2021 (the “Settlement Date”). As of the Settlement Date, the total aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes exchanged, and New Notes issued, pursuant to the Exchange Offer will be GBP396,684,000. As a consequence, the aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes outstanding following the Settlement Date will be GBP103,316,000.

Application will be made for the listing and admission to trading of the total aggregate principal amount of New Notes on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, as from 23 June 2021, subject to the approval of the listing prospectus by the French Autorité des marchés financiers.