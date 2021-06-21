checkAd

Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Endorsement Agreement Secured with Anthony Joshua

Autor: Accesswire
21.06.2021, 08:00  |  42   |   |   

Three-Year Endorsement Agreement Secured with Anthony Joshua OBEHeavyweight Champion of the World and Olympic Gold Medallist to Become Key ShareholderLONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), one of the …

Three-Year Endorsement Agreement Secured with Anthony Joshua OBE

Heavyweight Champion of the World and Olympic Gold Medallist to Become Key Shareholder

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), one of the UK's leading CBD and hemp product suppliers, has signed a three-year Endorsement Agreement ('the Agreement') with two-time Heavyweight Champion of the World and Olympic gold medallist, Anthony Joshua OBE.

The Endorsement Agreement commences 1 July 2021 and has an initial contract term of three years. Under the Agreement, Anthony Joshua is committed to becoming an ambassador of the Love Hemp brand and a key voice in the Company's mission to promote its wellness brand. In the longer term, Love Hemp and Anthony Joshua will also collaborate on a licenced range of CBD products for athletes, championing the Company's development in its work to position CBD as an internationally recognised, certified products for athletes.

In line with Anthony Joshua's desire to further support the development of the Company in its international growth strategy, he will become a key shareholder of Love Hemp via his management company, 258 MGT Limited, through the issuance of shares in lieu of cash compensation.

Tony Calamita, Chief Executive Officer of Love Hemp Group, commented: 'We are excited and privileged to welcome Anthony Joshua to the Love Hemp family. His profile in the international sports arena is key to the ongoing growth of the Love Hemp brand into the amateur and elite sports world.

'Love Hemp is a wellness company and CBD is a natural life improver. For sports men and women this means faster muscle recovery, effective pain management and reduced inflammation. We have worked hard to create a trusted and fully certified premium CBD brand with a diverse range of organic products. Via his involvement with Love Hemp Group, Anthony will help us deliver this important message to the highest levels of UK and international sport.'

Commenting on the Agreement, Anthony Joshua OBE, said: 'Love Hemp is a great brand with an amazing vision. The ability of CBD to improve people's everyday lives is undeniable. I have a passion for dynamic British businesses, and for wellness, making Love Hemp a perfect brand for me to endorse and become a shareholder in. My work with Love Hemp will allow me to be involved in the Company's aggressive growth strategy as well as developing my own branded wellness focused CBD products. Everyone should be able to experience and enjoy the many benefits CBD provides. I look forward to working with Love Hemp to achieve this goal.'

Seite 1 von 2
Love Hemp Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Endorsement Agreement Secured with Anthony Joshua Three-Year Endorsement Agreement Secured with Anthony Joshua OBEHeavyweight Champion of the World and Olympic Gold Medallist to Become Key ShareholderLONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), one of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BK16 Update: Renewal of Prospecting License and Commencement of Phase II Evaluation
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Endorsement Agreement Secured with Anthony Joshua
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Titel
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Northern Dynasty: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case To Be Judged on Its Merits
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
MoSys, Inc. Closes $13 Million Registered Direct Offering
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
heliosDX Partners with Verb to launch a National Sales Campaign Utilizing verbTEAMS and verbLIVE
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.21
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Senior Management Appointments
09.06.21
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Issue of Warrants and Issue of Equity
01.06.21
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Total Voting Rights
28.05.21
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Result of Subscription
25.05.21
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Subscription to Raise £2M and Record Day of Sales