checkAd

DGAP-DD Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.06.2021, 08:05  |   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.06.2021 / 08:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Dr. Granderath, Rat und Vermögen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Hans Alexander
Last name(s): Granderath
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG

b) LEI
529900RE3JI3SZCF9R79 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FPH9000

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.10 EUR 39565.30 EUR
3.10 EUR 25633.90 EUR
3.10 EUR 176.70 EUR
3.06 EUR 6120.00 EUR
3.09 EUR 16355.37 EUR
3.10 EUR 5015.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.0956 EUR 92867.07 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-18; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


21.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69222  21.06.2021 



Francotyp-Postalia Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 21.06.2021 / 08:03 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: SHW AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: SHW AG english
EQS-Adhoc: HBM Portfoliounternehmen Ambrx Biopharma nimmt bei Börsengang an der New York Stock Exchange USD ...
EQS-Adhoc: HBM portfolio company Ambrx Biopharma raises USD 126 million in initial public offering on New York ...
EQS-Adhoc: Successful renewal and increase of syndicated loan provides financing and liquidity security and ...
EQS-News: S&P upgrades the rating of Baloise in Germany and confirms the Group's rating
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE grows success of NeXR Show - Berlin-based DJ duo Pan-Pot opts for digital ...
EQS-News: Relief veröffentlicht die Ergebnisse der ordentlichen Generalversammlung der RELIEF THERAPEUTICS ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces the Results of the Annual General Meeting 2021 of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG: ...
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE baut Erfolg von NeXR Show aus - Berliner DJ Duo Pan-Pot setzt auf digitale ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG schließt Kaufvertrag über Mehrheitserwerb der digitalen ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG unterzeichnet Kaufvertrag für Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: wallstreet:online AG platziert neue Aktien aus einer Barkapitalerhöhung mit einem ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Fertigungsstätte für die Serienproduktion von Laserkommunikationsprodukten und ...
DGAP-News: Sixt SE: SIXT schaltet einen Gang höher und investiert in Netzwerk, Technologie und Produkte, ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Erstes Quartal 2021 - Bestes Quartal der Firmengeschichte
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:05 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG deutsch
16.06.21
DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: FP Hauptversammlung mit Ausblick auf die begonnene Transformation (deutsch)
16.06.21
DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: FP Hauptversammlung mit Ausblick auf die begonnene Transformation
16.06.21
DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: FP Annual General Meeting with outlook for initiated transformation
08.06.21
Francotyp-Postalia: Starkes Geschäftsmodell
07.06.21
Original-Research: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (von GSC Research GmbH): Kaufen
28.05.21
DGAP-DD: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG english
28.05.21
DGAP-DD: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG deutsch
27.05.21
Francotyp-Postalia bestätigt nach Quartalszahlen die Prognose für 2021
27.05.21
DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: FP mit solider Entwicklung im ersten Quartal 2021 (deutsch)