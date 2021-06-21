

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.06.2021 / 08:03

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Dr. Granderath, Rat und Vermögen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Hans Alexander Last name(s): Granderath Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG

b) LEI

529900RE3JI3SZCF9R79

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000FPH9000

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 3.10 EUR 39565.30 EUR 3.10 EUR 25633.90 EUR 3.10 EUR 176.70 EUR 3.06 EUR 6120.00 EUR 3.09 EUR 16355.37 EUR 3.10 EUR 5015.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 3.0956 EUR 92867.07 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-18; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

