Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a Partnership Agreement With Podeliha, Benchmark Social Housing Operator in the Pays de la Loire Region, Regional Subsidiary of the Action Logement Group

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green Cement” or the “Company”), a pioneer in clinker-free low-carbon cement, announces the signing of a partnership agreement with Podeliha, a benchmark operator in the field of social housing and part of the Action Logement group.

Podeliha, which manages more than 26,000 rental homes in the Pays de la Loire region of western France, is a player committed to reducing the construction sector’s carbon footprint. The aim of the agreement signed with Hoffmann Green Cement is to highlight, promote and prescribe clinker-free low-carbon cement.

This partnership materializes Podeliha’s commitment to supporting the development of efficient low-carbon buildings and its policy of innovation and promoting local know-how serving a more environmentally friendly construction offer.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: “We are delighted with the signing of this partnership, which is beneficial both for Hoffmann Green Cement’s current sales momentum and more broadly for the development of low-carbon solutions within the construction sector in the Pays de la Loire region. Podeliha is a leading reference in social housing in the region. The promotion of clinker-free low-carbon cement among construction players and those within Podeliha’s ecosystem will substantially bolster Hoffmann Green’s development in this region. This agreement also proves that it is possible to combine social accommodation and high environmental quality in the construction sector”.

Gonzague Noyelle, Podeliha’s Managing Director, adds:The purpose of this agreement is to build and promote efficient buildings with a low carbon footprint in the Pays de la Loire region. As a company with a general interest mission, we are proud of this partnership with Hoffmann Green Cement that gives us an opportunity to immediately apply our commitments with regard to environmental responsibility, promoting local know-how and innovation”.

Financial schedule:

  • H1 2021 revenue and results will be published on September 20, 2021 (before market)

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative clinker-free low-carbon cement with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement. Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement’s composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker. Hoffmann Green’s cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr

About Podeliha

PODELIHA, regional subsidiary of Action Logement Immobilier, is a benchmark operator in the field of social housing in the Pays-de-la-Loire region of western France. At December 31, 2020, PODELIHA managed more than 26,000 homes, primarily family dwellings. Over the last few years, the Company has been developing a furnished accommodation offer for students or young workers under the Viv@ppart’ brand, as well as homes adapted for senior citizens with HSS Plus (Habitat Senior Services) certification. Altogether, almost 52,000 people live in Podeliha-run accommodation in more than 250 towns and villages in the Pays-de-la-Loire region. Mainly established in the Maine-et-Loire department (49) because of its history, the Company also has a presence in Loire-Atlantique (44), Mayenne (53), Sarthe (72) and Vendée (85).

For further information, please go to: https://www.podeliha.fr/

