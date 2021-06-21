Europcar Mobility Group Rejoins Euronext SBF 120 Index

The SBF 120 is one of the flagship indices of the Paris Stock Exchange. It includes the first 120 stocks listed on Euronext Paris in terms of liquidity and market capitalization.

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR), a major player in mobility markets, is pleased to announce that it has re-entered into the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices, in accordance with the decision taken by the Euronext Index Steering Committee. This re-entry, which took place after market close on Friday 18 June 2021, is effective from Monday 21 June 2021.

The CAC Mid 60 index includes 60 companies of national and European importance. It represents the 60 largest French equities beyond the CAC 40 and the CAC Next 20. It includes the 60 most liquid stocks listed in Paris among the 200 first French capitalizations. This total of 120 companies compose the SBF 120.

Caroline Parot, CEO of Europcar Mobility Group, said:

“Europcar Mobility Group welcomes the re-integration of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60. This follows the successful closing of the Group’s financial restructuring during Q1 2021, which allowed the Group to open a new chapter in its history.

Europcar Mobility Group re-entry into the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 is an important step for our Group and recognizes the fact that we are clearly "back in the game”, in a good position to take full advantage of the progressive recovery of the Travel and Leisure market. In that perspective, our teams are fully mobilized for summer of 2021, in order to meet the demand and expectations of customers who are more than ever eager to travel”.

AGENDA

General shareholders’ meeting: June 30th, 2021

H1 2021 results: July 28th, 2021

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. Europcar Mobility Group’s purpose is to offer attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, in a responsible and sustainable manner. With this in mind, the Group offers a wide range of car and van rental services – be it for a few hours, a few days, a week, a month or more – with a fleet that is already "C02 light" and equipped with the latest engines, and which will be increasingly "green" in the years to come (more than 1/3 electric and hybrid vehicles by 2023).

Customers’ satisfaction is at the heart of the Group’s ambition and that of its employees. It also fuels the ongoing development of new offerings in the Group's three service lines - Professional, Leisure and Proximity - which respond to the specific needs and use cases of both businesses and individuals. The Group’s 4 major brands are: Europcar - the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar - the low-cost car-rental Leader in Europe, InterRent – ‘mid-tier’ car rental and Ubeeqo – one of the European leaders of round-trip car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC).

Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries – 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand – completed by franchises and partners).

Further details on our website: www.europcar-mobility-group.com

