checkAd

Board Changes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.06.2021, 08:05  |   |   |   

Providence Resources P.l.c.

Board Changes

Providence Resources Plc (“Providence” or the “Company “) announces that Pat Plunkett, Non-Executive Chairman, is stepping down from the Board (and all subsidiaries) following the Annual General Meeting to be held on 22 July 2021.

James Menton, currently Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, will assume the role of Chair following the AGM.

Pat Plunkett commented:

After five years with Providence I have decided to step down from the board to devote more time to my other business interests. Following the recent strategic decision by the board to take the management and financing of the Barryroe project in-house, this is an opportune time to hand over to new leadership. Despite the many challenges for the industry and for Providence over the past five years, the Company is now well placed to finally bring the Barryroe project to fruition in the coming years. My thanks to colleagues past and present who have supported me at Providence.”

James Menton, commented:

The Board and staff join me in thanking Pat for his dedication and service to the Company since his appointment in October 2016 and wish him every success in the future.

I look forward to assuming the role of Chairman and to continuing the ongoing process of recruiting and appointing suitable candidates to join the Board in the near future “

ENQUIRIES

Providence Resources P.l.c.        Tel: +353 1 219 4074

Alan Linn, CEO

Job Langbroek

Investor Relations

J&E Davy        Tel: +353 1 679 6363

Anthony Farrell

MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Joe Heron        Tel: +353 87 6909735





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Board Changes Providence Resources P.l.c. Board Changes Providence Resources Plc (“Providence” or the “Company “) announces that Pat Plunkett, Non-Executive Chairman, is stepping down from the Board (and all subsidiaries) following the Annual General Meeting to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Festi hf.: Buy-back Program
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Axiata, Telenor and Digi Sign Transaction Agreements for the Proposed Merger of Celcom and Digi
Hudbay Reports Fatal Incident at its Lalor Mine
TGS Announces New 3D Imaging Program in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico
FINAL RESULTS OF THE EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ADDITIONAL TIER 1 SECURITIES
Annual Results
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
NB Private Equity: Investor Presentation
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus