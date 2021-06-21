checkAd

VAALCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

21.06.2021   

HOUSTON, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors has named Ronald Bain as Chief Financial Officer effective June 21, 2021. Mr. Bain has over 25 years of oil industry experience in a variety of financial roles and has significant capital markets experience.

As previously stated, the Board believes that enhancing the Company’s corporate presence in London, the primary financial and advisory hub for African energy companies, will augment the experience within VAALCO’s leadership and complement the Company’s supportive equity shareholder base in the U.S. The European market is an important environment for the African energy sector, with many of VAALCO’s peers active within the region and the majority of transactions for North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa assets taking place within the European financial markets. As such, the board views it as a strategically important investment to further grow its presence in London. Mr. Bain will be based in the Company’s recently established London business development office, but he will split his time between London and Houston.

George Maxwell, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are excited to have Ron joining VAALCO as our CFO. He has significant experience in financial executive leadership roles and a history of successfully leading capital markets transactions. Ron’s experience serving on the board of an E&P company, his leadership of large geographically diverse financial teams listed in both the U.S. and U.K. and strong ties to the London investment and banking community make him an important addition to the Company. Ron worked closely with me at Eland where he was an integral part of our success.”

About Ronald Bain

Mr. Bain is a chartered accountant (FCCA) who was previously Chief Financial Officer at Eland Oil & Gas Plc where he served on that Board and a variety of related company Boards until the company was acquired by Seplat Petroleum Development Plc in December 2019. Prior to working for Eland, Mr. Bain led the financial integration planning for Baker Hughes on the GE Oil & Gas merger. He held a variety of regional accounting directorship roles within Baker’s flagship enterprise finance organization and controller positions for both Baker Hughes and BJ Services over a 19-year period. Mr. Bain has valuable experience working with several African countries, especially in areas of statutory reporting, taxation, and compliance. Outside of the oil and gas industry, Mr. Bain was formerly the Finance Director for Donside Paper Company where he rose to that position by progressing through the finance organization across a nine-year service period.

