Ensurge Micropower Unveils Brand Identity and New Website

Oslo, 21 June 2021

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OSE: ENSU, OTCQB: ENMPY) today unveiled its visual brand identity and logo and released its updated website, following the announcement of the Ensurge brand name on 3 June 2021. The Ensurge brand represents the energy and momentum inherent in the company's strategy to bring premium solid-state microbatteries with unmatched volumetric energy densities and manufacturing scale to hearables, wearables, and connected sensors.

The new Ensurge logo, now featured at www.ensurge.com, represents the company's mission: Energizing Innovation for wearable devices and connected sensors. At first glance, the logo primarily resembles a lower-case 'e' built around a lightning bolt symbolizing the energy flow enabled by Ensurge solid-state microbatteries. The logo's curved lines represent the rotational momentum that is central to Ensurge's differentiated and highly scalable roll-to-roll manufacturing methods. In addition, the logo suggests the clasping of two hands, symbolizing Ensurge's close collaboration with customers and partners to enable previously impossible designs. The updated website also features updated information regarding the company's Microbattery Product Platform (MPP).