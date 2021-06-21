checkAd

Ensurge Micropower Unveils Brand Identity and New Website

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.06.2021, 08:00  |   |   |   

Oslo, 21 June 2021

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OSE: ENSU, OTCQB: ENMPY) today unveiled its visual brand identity and logo and released its updated website, following the announcement of the Ensurge brand name on 3 June 2021. The Ensurge brand represents the energy and momentum inherent in the company's strategy to bring premium solid-state microbatteries with unmatched volumetric energy densities and manufacturing scale to hearables, wearables, and connected sensors.

The new Ensurge logo, now featured at www.ensurge.com, represents the company's mission: Energizing Innovation for wearable devices and connected sensors. At first glance, the logo primarily resembles a lower-case 'e' built around a lightning bolt symbolizing the energy flow enabled by Ensurge solid-state microbatteries. The logo's curved lines represent the rotational momentum that is central to Ensurge's differentiated and highly scalable roll-to-roll manufacturing methods. In addition, the logo suggests the clasping of two hands, symbolizing Ensurge's close collaboration with customers and partners to enable previously impossible designs. The updated website also features updated information regarding the company's Microbattery Product Platform (MPP).

"The Ensurge logo is the visual confirmation of our strategy to enable, ensure, and energize innovation in hearables, wearables, and connected sensors," said CEO Kevin Barber. "Our updated identity reflects the energy and drive behind our premium solid-state microbattery development and roll-to-roll manufacturing technology, and we are on track to deliver initial samples of MPP-based designs to customers later this year."


About Ensurge

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Ensurge's innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge") is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.


Contact

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations
E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com
Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ensurge Micropower Unveils Brand Identity and New Website Oslo, 21 June 2021 Ensurge Micropower ASA (OSE: ENSU, OTCQB: ENMPY) today unveiled its visual brand identity and logo and released its updated website, following the announcement of the Ensurge brand name on 3 June 2021. The Ensurge brand …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Festi hf.: Buy-back Program
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Axiata, Telenor and Digi Sign Transaction Agreements for the Proposed Merger of Celcom and Digi
Hudbay Reports Fatal Incident at its Lalor Mine
FINAL RESULTS OF THE EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ADDITIONAL TIER 1 SECURITIES
TGS Announces New 3D Imaging Program in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Annual Results
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
NB Private Equity: Investor Presentation
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus