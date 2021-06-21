checkAd

EssilorLuxottica EssilorLuxottica and Tory Burch renew license agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.06.2021, 08:00  |  12   |   |   

EssilorLuxottica and Tory Burch renew license agreement

Charenton-le-Pont, France and New York, US (June 21, 2021 – 8:00 am CEST) – EssilorLuxottica and Tory Burch today announced the renewal of the exclusive license agreement for the development, production and worldwide distribution of sunglasses and prescription frames under the Tory Burch brand. The ten-year renewal is scheduled to expire on December 31, 2030, subject to the terms and conditions therein.

We are pleased to continue our partnership with Tory Burch, a luxury lifestyle brand that perfectly complements our portfolio. We look forward to keep on innovating together in styles and designs that express the essence of the brand through eyewear,” commented Francesco Milleri, Chief Executive Officer of EssilorLuxottica.

“Luxottica has been a great partner that shares our commitment to innovation in this important category. We are thrilled to be continuing our relationship and look forward to taking our designs to the next level,” said Pierre-Yves Roussel, Chief Executive Officer of Tory Burch.

About EssilorLuxottica
EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more, be more and live life to its fullest by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux and Transitions, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters are part of the EssilorLuxottica family. For more information, please visit www.essilorluxottica.com.

About Tory Burch
Founded in 2004 in New York City, Tory Burch is an American luxury brand known for beautiful, timeless pieces and rich storytelling that evokes optimism and joy. Tory is a fashion designer who draws inspiration from her parents’ effortless style, the worlds of travel, art and interiors, and women globally. The collections span ready-to-wear, handbags, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home and beauty. Empowering women is the company’s guiding principle, underpinning the design philosophy and company culture, and driving the work of the Tory Burch Foundation. 

Contacts:
                                                        
EssilorLuxottica                                                        Tory Burch
Corporate Communications: media@essilorluxottica.com                Frances Pennington: fpennington@toryburch.com
Investor Relations: ir@essilorluxottica.com                                SVP, PR & Brand Communications

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EssilorLuxottica EssilorLuxottica and Tory Burch renew license agreement EssilorLuxottica and Tory Burch renew license agreement Charenton-le-Pont, France and New York, US (June 21, 2021 – 8:00 am CEST) – EssilorLuxottica and Tory Burch today announced the renewal of the exclusive license agreement for the development, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Festi hf.: Buy-back Program
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Axiata, Telenor and Digi Sign Transaction Agreements for the Proposed Merger of Celcom and Digi
Hudbay Reports Fatal Incident at its Lalor Mine
FINAL RESULTS OF THE EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ADDITIONAL TIER 1 SECURITIES
TGS Announces New 3D Imaging Program in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico
Annual Results
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
NB Private Equity: Investor Presentation
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus