EssilorLuxottica and Tory Burch renew license agreement

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with Tory Burch, a luxury lifestyle brand that perfectly complements our portfolio. We look forward to keep on innovating together in styles and designs that express the essence of the brand through eyewear,” commented Francesco Milleri, Chief Executive Officer of EssilorLuxottica.

Charenton -le-Pont, France and New York, US (June 21 , 2021 – 8 :00 am CE S T) – EssilorLuxottica and Tory Burch today announced the renewal of the exclusive license agreement for the development, production and worldwide distribution of sunglasses and prescription frames under the Tory Burch brand. The ten-year renewal is scheduled to expire on December 31, 2030, subject to the terms and conditions therein.

“Luxottica has been a great partner that shares our commitment to innovation in this important category. We are thrilled to be continuing our relationship and look forward to taking our designs to the next level,” said Pierre-Yves Roussel, Chief Executive Officer of Tory Burch.

About EssilorLuxottica

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more, be more and live life to its fullest by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux and Transitions, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters are part of the EssilorLuxottica family. For more information, please visit www.essilorluxottica.com.

About Tory Burch

Founded in 2004 in New York City, Tory Burch is an American luxury brand known for beautiful, timeless pieces and rich storytelling that evokes optimism and joy. Tory is a fashion designer who draws inspiration from her parents’ effortless style, the worlds of travel, art and interiors, and women globally. The collections span ready-to-wear, handbags, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home and beauty. Empowering women is the company’s guiding principle, underpinning the design philosophy and company culture, and driving the work of the Tory Burch Foundation.

