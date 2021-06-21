09/2021 No termination or withdrawal of Green Hydrogen Systems’ initial public offering

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Kolding, Denmark, 21 June 2021 - With reference to company announcement no. 1/2021 dated 7 June 2021 and company announcement no. 7/2021 dated 17 June 2021 as published by Green Hydrogen Systems in connection with the initial public offering (the “Offering”) and admission to trading and official listing of Green Hydrogen Systems’ shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen (the “Listing”), Green Hydrogen Systems hereby announces that it has received notification from the Joint Global Coordinators that none of the termination rights of the underwriters provided for in the underwriting agreement dated 7 June 2021 have been invoked. The Offering and the Listing will therefore not be terminated or withdrawn.

The Offering will be considered completed upon admission to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen becoming unconditional. A separate company announcement will be published in this regard.

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen solely based on renewable energy. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today have a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.