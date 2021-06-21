checkAd

09/2021 No termination or withdrawal of Green Hydrogen Systems' initial public offering

Company announcement 9/2021

No termination or withdrawal of Green Hydrogen Systems’ initial public offering

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

This announcement does not constitute an offering circular or a prospectus as defined by Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129 of 14 June 2017 and nothing herein shall be construed as an offering of securities. No one should purchase or subscribe for any securities in Green Hydrogen Systems A/S (“Green Hydrogen Systems” or the “Company”) except on the basis of information in the prospectus (the “Prospectus”) published by the Company in connection with the offering and potential admission of the Company’s shares to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (“Nasdaq Copenhagen”). Copies of the Prospectus are available at the Company’s registered office and, subject to certain exceptions, through the website of the Company.

Kolding, Denmark, 21 June 2021 - With reference to company announcement no. 1/2021 dated 7 June 2021 and company announcement no. 7/2021 dated 17 June 2021 as published by Green Hydrogen Systems in connection with the initial public offering (the “Offering”) and admission to trading and official listing of Green Hydrogen Systems’ shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen (the “Listing”), Green Hydrogen Systems hereby announces that it has received notification from the Joint Global Coordinators that none of the termination rights of the underwriters provided for in the underwriting agreement dated 7 June 2021 have been invoked. The Offering and the Listing will therefore not be terminated or withdrawn.

The Offering will be considered completed upon admission to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen becoming unconditional. A separate company announcement will be published in this regard.

For more info please contact:

Investors: Jens Holm Binger, Head of IR, +45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk

Media: Aleksandra Lozinska, Head of Marketing and Media Relations, +45 4414 0344, alo@greenhydrogen.dk

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen solely based on renewable energy. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today have a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.



