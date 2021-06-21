Share buy-back Program
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 33/2021 – 21 JUNI 2021
On 3 March 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 9/2021 of 3 March 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the
European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be
realized in the period from 4 March 2021 to 30 June 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|
Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|286,941
|723.86
|207,706,497.20
|14 June 2021
|4,000
|801.32
|3,205,264.80
|15 June 2021
|4,000
|801.85
|3,207,409.20
|16 June 2021
|3,300
|801.43
|2,644,717.68
|17 June 2021
|4,000
|790.64
|3,162,564.00
|18 June 2021
|4,000
|792.03
|3,168,136.80
|Accumulated under the program
|306,241
|728.49
|223,094,589.68
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 523,681 shares, corresponding to 1.1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.
For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com
