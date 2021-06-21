checkAd

Orion Animal Health’s Tessie (tasipimidine) receives positive CVMP opinion

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.06.2021, 08:30  |  67   |   |   

ORION CORPORATION
PRESS RELEASE
21 JUNE 2021 at 9.30 EEST
        

Orion Animal Health’s Tessie (tasipimidine) receives positive CVMP opinion

The Committee for Medical Products for Veterinary Use (CVMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended Tessie (tasipimidine) for marketing authorisation in the European Union.

The compound is indicated for short term alleviation of situational anxiety and fear in dogs triggered by noise or owner departure. The final decision of the European Commission on the marketing authorisation is expected in the coming months.

Tasipimidine is a new active substance, a potent and selective alpha-2A adrenoceptor agonist that inhibits the release of noradrenaline from noradrenergic neurons, blocks the startle reflex and thus counteracts arousal.

                                                
Contact person:
Niclas Lindstedt, Vice President, Orion Animal Health, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 4116

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. Orion's net sales in 2020 amounted to EUR 1,078 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Orion Animal Health’s Tessie (tasipimidine) receives positive CVMP opinion ORION CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 21 JUNE 2021 at 9.30 EEST          Orion Animal Health’s Tessie (tasipimidine) receives positive CVMP opinion The Committee for Medical Products for Veterinary Use (CVMP) of the European Medicines Agency …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Festi hf.: Buy-back Program
FINAL RESULTS OF THE EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ADDITIONAL TIER 1 SECURITIES
09/2021 No termination or withdrawal of Green Hydrogen Systems’ initial public offering
Axiata, Telenor and Digi Sign Transaction Agreements for the Proposed Merger of Celcom and Digi
VAALCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica and Tory Burch renew license agreement
Hudbay Reports Fatal Incident at its Lalor Mine
Tiziana Appoints Dr. Kevin Schutz as Vice-President of Regulatory Affairs
Orion Animal Health’s Tessie (tasipimidine) receives positive CVMP opinion
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus