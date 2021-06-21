checkAd

Quadient Enhances Accounts Receivables Cloud Platform with Advanced Business Intelligence Capacities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.06.2021, 08:30  |  55   |   |   

Quadient Enhances Accounts Receivables Cloud Platform with Advanced Business Intelligence Capacities

Paris, June 21, 2021

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today the launch of an advanced Business Intelligence (BI) module for its cloud-based accounts receivable (AR) automation solution, YayPay by Quadient. The advanced BI module for YayPay enables AR teams to conduct comprehensive analysis of the data that matters the most to their business, to drill deeper into AR data than ever before and visualize AR health with dynamic dashboards.

The latest addition contributes to Quadient’s continued expansion of its Intelligent Communication Automation (ICA) software portfolio. Aligned with the Back to Growth strategic plan, Quadient continues working towards offering its customer base software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud-based platforms, bolstered by innovative digital capabilities to automate their business processes.

YayPay by Quadient’s new advanced BI module leverages hundreds of data elements with easy-to-use filters and presets, enabling business users to quickly combine multiple reports into a single dashboard tailored to their unique needs. Advanced reports and analysis are scheduled with updated data to be automatically delivered by email, providing insights into payor trends and pitfalls, productivity tracking according to unique KPIs, and detailed customer dispute information.

“Reporting has always been a weak point of AR applications,” said Kevin Permenter, research manager, enterprise applications, for market intelligence firm IDC. Almost half of the respondents in IDC’s SaaSPath Survey-2021 reported that they continue to rely on traditional spreadsheets to support AR reporting and analytics, and more than 72% of respondents find AR reporting and analytics challenging compared to other aspects of AR. There is a clear need to move from basic reporting and distribution to advanced analytics and on-demand business intelligence.”

The advanced BI module for YayPay is the latest innovation in our best-of-suite offering for mid-market customers, where we expect strong overall growth, said Geoffrey Godet, CEO of Quadient. Quadient’s software portfolio is highly distinctive in the market with leading solutions across the customer experience and customer communications management, as well as the AP and AR value chain. Our end-to-end SaaS cloud-based solutions address the digital needs of businesses of all sizes, helping companies communicate and automate processes to drive stronger customer connections.

About Quadient
Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC Mid & Small and EnterNext Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient            Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore
Global Press Relations Manager   Director of Media & Communications
+1-866-883-4260 Ext. 1590   +1-630-964-8500
j.scolaro@quadient.com     sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

 

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quadient Enhances Accounts Receivables Cloud Platform with Advanced Business Intelligence Capacities Quadient Enhances Accounts Receivables Cloud Platform with Advanced Business Intelligence Capacities Paris, June 21, 2021 Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Festi hf.: Buy-back Program
FINAL RESULTS OF THE EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ADDITIONAL TIER 1 SECURITIES
09/2021 No termination or withdrawal of Green Hydrogen Systems’ initial public offering
Axiata, Telenor and Digi Sign Transaction Agreements for the Proposed Merger of Celcom and Digi
VAALCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica and Tory Burch renew license agreement
Hudbay Reports Fatal Incident at its Lalor Mine
Tiziana Appoints Dr. Kevin Schutz as Vice-President of Regulatory Affairs
Orion Animal Health’s Tessie (tasipimidine) receives positive CVMP opinion
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus