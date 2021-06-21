Quadient Enhances Accounts Receivables Cloud Platform with Advanced Business Intelligence Capacities

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today the launch of an advanced Business Intelligence (BI) module for its cloud-based accounts receivable (AR) automation solution, YayPay by Quadient. The advanced BI module for YayPay enables AR teams to conduct comprehensive analysis of the data that matters the most to their business, to drill deeper into AR data than ever before and visualize AR health with dynamic dashboards.

The latest addition contributes to Quadient’s continued expansion of its Intelligent Communication Automation (ICA) software portfolio. Aligned with the Back to Growth strategic plan, Quadient continues working towards offering its customer base software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud-based platforms, bolstered by innovative digital capabilities to automate their business processes.

YayPay by Quadient’s new advanced BI module leverages hundreds of data elements with easy-to-use filters and presets, enabling business users to quickly combine multiple reports into a single dashboard tailored to their unique needs. Advanced reports and analysis are scheduled with updated data to be automatically delivered by email, providing insights into payor trends and pitfalls, productivity tracking according to unique KPIs, and detailed customer dispute information.

“Reporting has always been a weak point of AR applications,” said Kevin Permenter, research manager, enterprise applications, for market intelligence firm IDC. “Almost half of the respondents in IDC’s SaaSPath Survey-2021 reported that they continue to rely on traditional spreadsheets to support AR reporting and analytics, and more than 72% of respondents find AR reporting and analytics challenging compared to other aspects of AR. There is a clear need to move from basic reporting and distribution to advanced analytics and on-demand business intelligence.”

“The advanced BI module for YayPay is the latest innovation in our best-of-suite offering for mid-market customers, where we expect strong overall growth,” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO of Quadient. “Quadient’s software portfolio is highly distinctive in the market with leading solutions across the customer experience and customer communications management, as well as the AP and AR value chain. Our end-to-end SaaS cloud-based solutions address the digital needs of businesses of all sizes, helping companies communicate and automate processes to drive stronger customer connections.”

