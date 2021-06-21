Air Liquide, Airbus and Groupe ADP Partner to Prepare Paris Airports for the Hydrogen Era

To prepare for the arrival of the first hydrogen-powered commercial aircraft by 2035, airports will need to be adapted, in particular to include the specificity of liquid hydrogen supply. The partnership announced today focuses on carrying out feasibility studies aimed at developing this infrastructure.

Air Liquide (Paris:AI), Airbus and Groupe ADP have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to prepare for the arrival of hydrogen in airports by 2035 as part of the development of hydrogen-powered commercial aircraft. The partners will leverage their respective expertise to support the decarbonization of the aviation industry and to define the concrete needs and opportunities that hydrogen can bring to the aeronautics sector. This partnership reflects the three partners’ shared ambition to contribute to the emergence of an innovative and strategic French sector dedicated to achieving climate-neutral aviation worldwide.

As a first step, a study involving a representative panel of around 30 airports worldwide will be launched to assess potential configurations for liquid hydrogen production, supply and distribution. Detailed scenarios and plans will then be drawn up for the two main Paris airports: Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly. These scenarios will be essential in defining the required infrastructure, including scope and location, and in identifying and integrating the constraints relative to both industrial and aviation safety standards.

This partnership brings together complementary expertise with the ambition to support – starting today – the transformation of airports and to pave the way for a new era of sustainable air travel.

Matthieu Giard, Vice President, member of the Executive Committee, supervising Hydrogen activities, said: “Air Liquide recently announced ambitious commitments to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. We must act now, notably by accelerating the development of the hydrogen sector and preparing the future. To the aviation industry, Air Liquide brings its unique expertise in the hydrogen supply chain, in particular with regards to liquid hydrogen, which requires advanced mastery of extreme cryogenics. This partnership, led by three major players, reflects a shared desire to accelerate the energy transition and to build the future for a more sustainable aviation.”