MT Højgaard Holding A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.
The following transactions have been executed from 14 to 18 June 2021:
|
Number of
shares
|
Average purchase
price (DKK)
|
Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|65,420
|188.18
|12,310,634
|
14 June 2021
15 June 2021
16 June 2021
17 June 2021
18. June 2021
|
400
300
300
400
500
|
226.63
228.13
225.67
218.63
210.20
|
90.652
68.439
67.701
87.452
105.100
|Accumulated under the programme
|67,320
|12,729,978
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 14 to 18 June 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 67,320 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.865% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
