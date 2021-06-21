CytoTools Q1 Trading Update: Treatment numbers in India slightly above previous quarter despite significant pandemic impact

Darmstadt, 21 June 2021 - CytoTools AG (ISIN DE000A0KFRJ1), a biotechnology holding company specializing in pharmaceutical and medical products, has received a trading update on the first quarter of 2021 from its licensing partner Centaur Pharmaceuticals on the drug Woxheal(R) for the treatment of the Diabetic Foot Syndrome. According to the update, despite significant pandemic-related sales hinderances, sales of Woxheal(R) in India have increased slightly to over 10,000 use cases compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

"Of course, it still has to be said that these figures are still significantly below our expectations and the expectations of our license partner," underlines Dr. Mark-André Freyberg, CEO of CytoTools. "At the same time, however, the figures show that the treating physicians are convinced of the drug, continue to prescribe it and that the active ingredient is achieving very good treatment results as expected." Based on current significantly declining COVID-19 incidence numbers in India, the company is confident that the number of treatments can increase noticeably in the second half of 2021 and that the roll-out of the product will be accelerated as originally planned.

In addition, Centaur Pharmaceuticals has informed the Company that it has now received tentative approval for Woxheal(R) in Kenya, Africa. Provisional approval of a drug can be granted in Kenya without additional studies based on the approval of the India Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO). In parallel, Centaur is seeking approval for the drug in other African countries where a basically similar approval process is possible. "We would also like to emphasize for this market that we have to assume a very subdued marketing start against the background of COVID-19 and our experience from India," emphasizes Dr. Dirk Kaiser, Board Member for Research & Development at CytoTools. "Nevertheless, we regard this step as very positive, as it underpins the high value that is attached to the active ingredient DPOCL in other countries as well. It underlines the high relevance of the approval in India internationally and we assess the chances of a successful outcome of the clinical phase III in Europe as still very high." CytoTools initiated Phase III clinical trials of its DPOCL compound in Europe in the first quarter of 2021. Despite delays due to the progress of COVID-19 in Europe, the Management Board assesses the current progress of the study as still on track. Therefore, the company still expects to be able to report interim results of the study at the end of 2021 and then to successfully complete Phase III by the end of 2022.