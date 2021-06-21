checkAd

Simris Alg Management Update

STOCKHOLM, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simris Alg AB (publ) (FNSE: SIMRIS) ("Simris" or "Company") advises that Fredrika Gullfot has tendered her resignation as CEO of the Company. Chairman Steven Schapera will move into an interim executive role whilst the Board commences their search for a new CEO.

Fredrika Gullfot, who holds a PhD in engineering in biotechnology from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, founded Simris Alg in 2011 and is globally recognized as a pioneer in microalgae technology. By mutual agreement, her resignation will take effect from 17th September 2021.

Chairman Steven Schapera will move into an interim executive role whilst the Board commences their search for a new CEO. CFO Christoffer Tell will also take on additional administrative responsibilities in this period.

Fredrika Gullfot said: "I have founded and lead Simris Alg for over a decade, and am immensely proud of what we have built together. I leave behind me a strong team who will continue the progress already underway at Simris. The new Board of Directors has a bold vision for the company and its commercial potential. It is time for me to go and leave space for the new."

Chairman Steven Schapera stated: "Fredrika has positioned Simris as a best-in-class innovator, at the forefront of the global marine microalgae space. The Company is sitting on a goldmine of IP, and is one of very few internationally with full-scale microalgae propagation capability. We are now at a true inflection point as we transition to being a vertically-integrated, science-based microalgae biotech with a B2B focus. Fredrika hands over a company that has the capability and the infrastructure to translate the most recent advances in microalgae research into real commercial innovations that will reshape the way microalgal biotechnology is applied in pharma, nutrition, and personal care."

